News briefs

PCHS Vintage Days Flea Market

The Preble County Historical Society is looking for vendors for its Vintage Days: Flea Market and Antiques which will be held on June 29. Anyone interested or having questions should contact the PCHS at 937-787-4256 or preblecountyhistoricalsociety@frontier.com

PC Fair entries accepted

Entries have begun for the Preble County Fair. Entrants can go online or visit the Fairgrounds office until July 13 for open class entries. Office hours are 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. There will be open office for walk-ins on Saturday, July 13, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. for open class entries. Jr. Fair entries must be completed online by June 14.

Road closure notice

Beginning Tuesday, May 28, Somers Gratis Road between boxes 2696 and 2788, beginning at Wayne Trace Road and ending at Somers Road, is closed for a full bridge replacement. The closure will be for approximately four weeks. No traffic will be permitted. For additional information, contact the Preble County Engineer’s Office at 937-456-4600.

Tri-County North Summer Hours

Tri-County North Local Schools will be operating on an extended day/shortened week work schedule this summer. June 3 through July 25, the hours of operation will be 6 a.m. to 4 p.m, Monday through Thursday, with the exception to the week of July 4th. The week of July 4th, the hours of operation will be 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday, and will be closed on Thursday due to the holiday. The building will be closed every Friday except July 5. Regular hours of operation will resume on Monday, July 29. Call the District Office with any questions, at 937-962-2671.

Business Over Breakfast

The next monthly Preble County Chamber of Commerce Business Over Breakfast meeting will be held on Tuesday, June 4, from 7:45-9 a.m., at the Brick Rhod Bistro, 109 N. Commerce St., Lewisburg. At this Business Over Breakfast series session, attendees will learn more about the Village of Lewisburg’s recent successful Downtown Revitalization Project and how the community and its small business owners are coming together to help better Lewisburg and its residents. Come learn more, enjoy breakfast and engage with Preble County Chamber members. Register online at www.preblecountyohio.com, call 937-456-4949 or RSVP to chamberoffices@preblecountyohio.com. Everyone who attends will also have an opportunity to give a 30 second “commercial” for their own business or organization, so come prepared to share. Cost is $5 for Preble County Chamber members, $10 non-members. Space is limited. Registration deadline is Thursday, May 30.

Business After Hours/State of the County

The 1808 Café in downtown Eaton will be hosting a Preble County Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours event on Thursday, June 6, from 5-7 p.m. Beginning at 5 p.m., Preble County Commission President Rodney Creech will be on hand to present an encore presentation of the annual State of the County report for those unable to attend early morning meetings or who missed the April breakfast event. The public is invited to hear the county update, as well as refreshments and networking opportunities.

Road closure

Camden Road between boxes 3549 and 3350 is closed beginning at Mann Road and ending at Antioch Road for five weeks for a full bridge replacement. For additional information, contact the Preble County Engineer’s Office at 937-456-4600.

Lewisburg Historical Society Ice Cream Social

Lewisburg Historical Society will be hosting its annual Ice Cream Social on Saturday, June 8, and Sunday, June 9, from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. There will be entertainment, including a chainsaw carving demonstration, train city, steam engine, and identification of old family pictures. There will also be food available.

Musicfest Concert

Planning is currently under way for a Musicfest Concert on Saturday, June 22 at the American Legion Post in West Alexandria. All funds raised will benefit the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, Ohio Valley Chapter. Organizer Tanya Oglesby is currently looking for sponsors for the expenses of the Musicfest, so 100 percent of all ticket donations, raffle sales and contributions can benefit those in Preble County with MS. If interested, contact Oglesby at 937-533-7743 or t.oglesby1973@gmail.com.

VFW Post 1577 Cruise-in

VFW Post 1577 in Camden will be hosting a Cruise-in on Saturday, June 22, with a rain date of June 29. There is a $10 registration fee due day of event. It will begin at noon with the show from 1-5 p.m. and judging to follow. Dash plaques will be given to first 20 cars. Trophies and People’s Choice will be awarded. The event will also feature free face painting and games for kids, karaoke, live bands, and food and drinks.

PCMHRB Board Meeting

The Preble County Mental Health & Recovery Board will have a board meeting at the MHRB Board Office at 225 N. Barron St. in Eaton, on Monday, June 24, at 6:30 p.m. The public is welcome.

Lewisburg Alumni Association Scholarship News

The Lewisburg Alumni Association will be offering $2,000 scholarships this year. An applicant must be a graduate of Tri-County North High School and have completed one year at a college/accredited technical school and plan to return as a full-time student during the 2019-2020 school year. Applications are available at the following Lewisburg locations: The Brown Memorial Library, Brookville Building and Savings, and LCNB National Bank.

Road closure

Pyrmont Road between Ohio 503 and Box 6138 is closed to New Market Banta Road for a full bridge replacement. No traffic will be permitted. The closure will be in effect until Wednesday, Nov. 27. For additional information, contact the Preble County Engineer’s Office at 937-456-4600.

Tornado Sirens

Preble County will test their tornado sirens on the first Wednesday of every month at noon, weather permitting. In the event of inclement weather on that day, sirens will not be tested until the following month.

GED Classes in Preble County

The MVCTC Aspire Program continues to offer GED classes in Preble County on Monday and Wednesdays. Monday morning classes are from 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Evening classes are from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Attendees can earn their high school diploma and jump-start their careers. Classes are held in the Preble County Learning Center (formerly Sinclair Community College, soon to be Edison State) located at 450 Washington-Jackson Rd., Eaton. Enter through the YMCA’s main entrance. For morning class information, contact instructor Patty Emerson at pemerson@mvctc.com or call 937-854-6287, or for evening class information, contact Cara Anderson at caraanderson@mvctc.com. New student orientations are held the first Tuesday of each month, from 9 a.m. or at 5:30 p.m. All classes are free.