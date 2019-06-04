Senior edition

EATON — Bingo: Stop into the senior activities center for Bingo on Tuesday, June 11, at 2 p.m. and Friday, June 21, at 2 p.m. Thanks to Greenbriar and Reid Health Alliance for sponsoring.

Birthday Bash: We are celebrating June birthdays on Wednesday, June 19, at 1:30 p.m. Join us for cupcakes and games.

Therapist on Call: Stop in Friday, June 14, at 10 a.m. to speak with a physical therapist from Vancrest.

Legal Series: Plan ahead and protect yourself. Pre-register for any or all of these informative classes and learn more about your legal rights, legal resources you can access, ways to handle your legal issue, and more. July 24: justice for seniors, July 31: keeping seniors safe, Aug. 7: health advance directives, Aug. 14: financial power of attorney, and Aug. 21: wills and estates. All classes are held at the senior activities center at 2 p.m. This series is brought to you by Advocates for Basic Legal Equality, Inc.

Thursday Night Weekly Dance: The third Thursday of each month is a color theme. Thursday, June 21, the color theme is black. The Thursday Night Dance, ‘Dance My Way,’ is held from 5-8 p.m. at The Grange at 501 Nation Avenue, Eaton. The Silvertones, a local band from Camden, will provide an enjoyable evening of classic rock and roll and country music for your listening and dancing pleasure. The dance features delicious food, with a $1 menu, a 50/50 drawing, and door prizes. Admission is $3 per individual/$5 per couple. Join us for a fun evening!

The Time of Your Life: This informational presentation by Reid Health Alliance will bring awareness to important decisions you need to consider as you age. Topics like when to stop driving, when to stay in your home, and when to move. This presentation is Wednesday, June 12 at 2 p.m.

Breakout Games: Escape rooms are delightfully fun, but they are also quite tricky and can be very hard, especially for first timers. A team of 4-6 people assemble inside a theme room, and then the fun begins, a game master explains the challenge and exits the room. You and your teammates must discover clues and solve a mystery to escape a “locked” room within a time frame. Afterwards, lunch at Marion’s Pizza. This trip takes place Wednesday, Sept. 25. Call for details and to reserve your spot. 937-456-4947

Spotlight on San Antonio Holiday: Discover San Antonio’s beautiful River Walk, one of the prettiest parts of the city. The haven of trees, pathways, stone bridges and glistening water winds through the city center and reveals its deep culture and vibrant personality. During the holiday season the River Walk sparkles even brighter with millions of decorative lights illuminating its already charming atmosphere. It will dazzle you with luminaries, twinkling displays and festive ornaments that are nearly everywhere. You are sure to lose yourself in the spirit of the holiday season as you stroll along the river surrounded by festive decorations. This trip takes place Dec. 1-5. Call for cost and further details.

All activities are located at the Senior Activities Center at 800 East St. Clair St. in Eaton, unless otherwise mentioned in the post. Like our Facebook Page at https://www.facebook.com/preblecountycouncilonaging/ or give us a call at 937-456-4947. Visit our website at www.PrebleSeniorCenter.org. Membership at the Senior Center is $10 a year. In addition to other benefits, members automatically receive our bi-monthly “Senior Scene” newsletter that features all our latest news and activities.