Commission presents State of the County

EATON — Responding to requests for such meetings to be held in the evenings for residents who can’t make it to morning presentations, Preble County Commissioners teamed up with the Preble County Chamber of Commerce on Thursday, June 6, to host a second State of the County update.

The first such event was a legislative breakfast held on Tuesday, April 9 at L&M Products. Approximately 90 residents, business owners and government officials turned out for the annual event.

The update held last week in conjunction with a PC Chamber Business After Hours was hosted by 1808 Cafe’ in Eaton and brought out approximately 15 individuals. As he did in April, Preble County Commission President Rodney Creech presented the annual report.

According to the report, total general fund revenue for 2018 was $11,902,429. Over $5.6 million, the largest portion of revenue at 47 percent, was from sales tax. Twenty-two percent was property tax revenue ($2,566,058.) Only four percent, or $426,449 was from the often-discussed Local Government Funds given back by the State of Ohio.

Local government funding has dropped from over $713,000 in 2011. Sales tax in 2018 was down slightly from 2017, a change from a steady increase since 2012. Property tax revenue was also down slightly.

Expenditures in 2018 were $12,329,850, up from $10,758,397 in 2017, due in part to several capital improvement projects completed by the county, according to Creech.

Some county accomplishments the report highlighted included:

•Organized and held celebration of 100 years of service of Preble Courthouse, including open house and courthouse tours.

•Removal of original 100 year time capsule placed in courthouse cornerstone during construction. Collected current Preble County memorabilia that was placed in a new time capsule, which was placed in the old cornerstone during a dedication ceremony.

•New addition to the Preble County Expo Building at the Preble County Fairgrounds constructed – $539,750, utilizing grant and county funds.

•New Records System for Preble County Sheriffs Department — $268,412

•2A/2C Cell construction at the Landfill completed — $2,671,547

•Courthouse Plaza Renovation Project completed including heated brick pavers — $314,000 (total construction cost not including professional services)

•Purchased and distributed new MARCS system pagers for local EMS/Fire departments to be able to communicate more efficiently with the new communication systems — $210,100

•Purchased equipment and repaired various emergency early warning sirens throughout the county — $12,649

•Implemented the new accounting software program

Creech also noted, the 9-1-1 dispatch merger with the City of Eaton has now been completed.

One slide in the commission presentation of the State of the County provided a comparison of county revenue and expenditures over the past several years. Preble County Commissioners presented the initial State of the County session during a Preble County Chamber of Commerce Legislative Breakfast event in April. The second update was offered during a Business After Hours event on Thursday, June 6. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2019/06/web1_Rev_Expenditures-62868-.jpg One slide in the commission presentation of the State of the County provided a comparison of county revenue and expenditures over the past several years. Preble County Commissioners presented the initial State of the County session during a Preble County Chamber of Commerce Legislative Breakfast event in April. The second update was offered during a Business After Hours event on Thursday, June 6. Submitted https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2019/06/web1_soc2.jpg Submitted https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2019/06/web1_soc1.jpg Submitted

By Eddie Mowen Jr. emowen@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4056 or on Twitter @emowen_RH.

