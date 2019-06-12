Jr. Fair royalty to be crowned

SOMERS TOWNSHIP — Twenty-five individuals are vying for spots on the 2019 Preble County Junior Fair Court, which will be selected during the royalty contest set for 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 15, in the auditorium of Preble Shawnee High School.

2018 Preble County Jr. Fair King Cole Whitesell will emcee this year’s contest. Personal interviews will take place earlier in the day, according to organizers.

Again this year, a representative for each livestock species and a representative for Clothing and Textiles, Nutrition and Foods and the Arts will be selected. All positions are open to both male and females who have a project entered in the fair through 4-H, FFA, FCCLA, Camp Fire Girls, Boys and Girls Clubs or Girl Scouts.

Candidates for King are:

Benjamin Bitner, 16, West Alexandria, representing Twin Valley South MVCTC FFA Chapter. Benjamin is the son of Darrell and Christine Bitner.

Andrew Millhouse, 16, Anna, representing Bouncing Bunnies 4-H Club. Andrew is the son of Richard and Christy Millhouse.

Landon Owens, 16, Lewisburg, representing Bouncing Bunnies 4-H Club. Landon is the son of Aaron and Amy Owens.

Ty Stevenson, 16, Eaton, representing Preble County Livestock 4-H Club. Ty is the son of Ami and Scott Stevenson.

Candidates for Queen are:

Logan Brooks, 18, Eldorado, representing Monroe Better Livestock 4-H Club. Logan is the daughter of Tonya Clark and Gary Brooks.

Madison Kesler, 17, Cincinnati, representing the Busy Bees 4-H Club. Madison is the daughter of Jerusha Kesler of Eaton and Matthew Kesler of Cincinnati.

Katelyn Meeks, 16, Eaton, representing Cloverettes and Preble Lambs unlimited 4-H Clubs. Katelyn is the daughter of Jim and Beth Meeks

Alisha Rader, 18, Eaton, representing the Twin Creek Livestock 4-H Club and the Eaton MVCTC FFA. Alisha is the daughter of Kenny and Rebecca Rader.

Harlie Turpin, 17, Eaton, representing Preble County Livestock 4-H. Harlie is the daughter of Robert Turpin and Wendy Buckley.

Kelsie Shafer, 18, West Alexandria, representing Spic-N-Span Pots-N-Pans 4-H Club. Kelsie is the daughter of Jeff and Susan Shafer.

Macel Stowers, 18, New Paris, representing Monroe Better Livestock and Paris Modelettes 4-H Clubs and the National Trail MVCTC FFA. Macel is the daughter of Kandi Stowers and Mark Stowers.

Candidates for Livestock/Non-Livestock Royalty are:

Beef Queen:

Audra Burger, 17, Camden, representing Somers Super Beef and Preble Shawnee FFA. Audra is the daughter of Rodney and Gail Burger.

Dairy Prince:

Haven Johnson, 12, Germantown, representing Horses R Us 4-H Club. Haven is the son of Terry and Nichole Johnson.

Goat Queen:

Hannah Farley, 18, Germantown, representing Horses R Us and Poultry Pride & Livestock 4-H Clubs. Hannah is the daughter of Terry and Nichole Johnson.

Sabrina Gramaglia, 15, Eaton, representing Bouncing Bunnies 4-H Club. Sabrina is the daughter of Sammy Gramaglia and Mandi Mullins.

Sofia Leeth, 14, representing Preble County Livestock 4-H Club. Sofia is the daughter of Fred and Barb Leeth and Candi and Rob Turpin.

Rebekah Sunvold, 15, Lewisburg, representing Spic-N-Span Pots-N-Pans 4-H Club. Rebekah is the daughter of Sue and Greg Sunvold.

Horse Princess:

Bailey Garnett, 9, Somerville, representing Camden Saddle Pals 4-H Club. Bailey is the daughter of Tim and Ashley Garnett.

Izzie O’Connor, 12, West Alexandria, representing Just Horsin Around 4-H Club. Izzie is the daughter of Brian and Joni O’Connor.

Desiree Sweeten, 12, Lewisburg, representing Horses R Us 4-H Club. Desiree is the daughter of Benjamin and Kristin Avery..

Horse Queen:

Hannah Farley, 17, Germantown, representing Horses R Us and Poultry Pride & Livestock 4-H Clubs. Hannah is the daughter of Terry and Nichole Johnson.

Ashley O’Dell, 17, Somerville, representing Boots, Chaps & Cowboy Hats 4-H Club. Ashley is the daughter of Troy and Tammy Killip.

Marissa Wooton, 16, West Alexandria, representing Just Horsin’ Around 4-H Club. Marissa is the daughter of Doug and Julie Wooton.

Lamb/Wool Queen:

Alysa Sorrell, 18, Eaton, representing Ultimate livestock 4-H Club. Alysa is the daughter of Sara and Eric Sorrell.

Rebekah Sunvold, 15, Lewisburg, representing Spic-N-Span Pots-N-Pans 4-H Club. Rebekah is the daughter of Sue and Greg Sunvold.

Nutrition, Textiles and Arts King:

Zane Owens, 13, Lewisburg, representing Bouncing Bunnies 4-H Club. Zane is the son of Aaron and Amy Owens.

Nutrition, Textiles and Arts Queen:

Samantha Gramaglia, 18, Eaton, representing Bouncing Bunnies 4-H Club. Samantha is the daughter of Mandi Mullins.

Madison Kesler, 17, Cincinnati, representing the Busy Bees 4-H Club. Madison is the daughter of Jerusha Kesler of Eaton and Matthew Kesler of Cincinnati.

Kacy Osswald, 16, Eldorado, representing Monroe Better Livestock. Kacy is the daughter of Bambi and Lane Osswald.

Kelsie Shafer, 18, West Alexandria, representing Spic-N-Span Pots-N-Pans. Kelsie is the daughter of Jeff and Susan Shafer.

Madeline Wright, 15, Eaton, representing Spic N Span Pots N Pans 4-H Club and Eaton MVCTC FFA Chapter. Madeline is the daughter of Bryan and Beth Wright.

Rebecca Wright, 17, Eaton, representing Spic N Span Pots N Pans 4-H Club and Eaton MVCTC FFA Chapter. Rebecca is the daughter of Bryan and Beth Wright.

Pork Queen:

Alysa Sorrell, 18, Eaton, representing Ultimate livestock 4-H Club. Alysa is the daughter of Sara and Eric Sorrell.

Macel Stowers, 18, New Paris, representing Monroe Better Livestock and Paris Modelettes 4-H Clubs and the National Trail MVCTC FFA. Macel is the daughter of Kandi Stowers and Mark Stowers.

Poultry Queen:

Sonja Friend, 14, Eaton, representing Busy Bees 4-H Club. Sonja is the daughter of Brad and Necoleia Friend.

Cheyenne Smith, 17, Eldorado, representing Preble County Livestock 4-H Club and Eaton MVCTC FFA Chapter. Cheyenne is the daughter of Chuck Smith and Heidi Ballinger.

Madeline Wright, 15, Eaton, representing Spic N Span Pots N Pans 4-H Club and Eaton MVCTC FFA Chapter. Madeline is the daughter of Bryan and Beth Wright.

Rabbit Queen:

Logan Brooks, 18, Eldorado, representing Monroe Better Livestock 4-H Club. Logan is the daughter of Tonya Clark and Gary Brooks.

Samantha Gramaglia, 18, Eaton, representing Bouncing Bunnies 4-H Club. Samantha is the daughter of Mandi Mullins.

Sofia Leeth, 14, representing Preble County Livestock 4-H Club. Sofia is the daughter of Fred and Barb Leeth and Candi and Rob Turpin.

Cheyenne Smith, 17, Eldorado, representing Preble County Livestock 4-H Club and Eaton MVCTC FFA Chapter. Cheyenne is the daughter of Chuck Smith and Heidi Ballinger.

Harlie Turpin, 17, Eaton, representing Preble County Livestock 4-H Club. Harlie is the daughter of Robert Turpin and Wendy Buckley.

Rebecca Wright, 17, Eaton, representing Spic N Span Pots N Pans 4-H Club and Eaton MVCTC FFA Chapter. Rebecca is the daughter of Bryan and Beth Wright.

Abigail Wysong, 17, Eaton, representing Spic N Span Pots N Pans 4-H Club. Abigail is the daughter of Doug and Terri Wysong.

