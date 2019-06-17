ECS superintendent, board member share reports

EATON — Superintendent Jeff Parker reflected on the students of Eaton Community Schools during the Board of Education meeting on Monday, June 10. He publicly thanked the students, parents, teachers, and staff for all their efforts throughout the school year.

“I am very proud and happy to be here as superintendent,” he said. “I would like to share some observations that stuck out to me this year. Quite frankly, regarding Eaton Students, they are all very respectful, thoughtful, and caring. Anytime I went into the buildings this year, the vast majority were smiling, outgoing, and courteous. It was something that stuck out to me as I review the year in my head.”

He spoke about the students’ involvement in mental health training, both in PBL Training and through the H.O.P.E. groups in the schools.

Board member Terry Parks gave his Miami Valley Career Technology Center report, sharing that the complex did not receive much damage during the Miami Valley tornadoes.

“There was no significant damage and most of the work they are doing doesn’t take any electricity, but I believe they were completely out of electricity for two days. It was not a hindrance to the project as it first started, though it was a hindrance to the people who work in the buildings. Other than that, they are very fortunate that it missed them all together,” he said.

