Ag Awareness Day held at TVS

WEST ALEXANDRIA — Members of the Twin Valley South Miami Valley Career Technology Center (MVCTC) FFA Chapter recently brought students up to sixth grade into their space to teach them about agriculture and FFA.

Ag Awareness Day was held on Thursday, May 23, in the ag shop and classroom at Twin Valley South High School.

According to TVS MVCTC FFA chapter member Lynnlee Voge, Ag Awareness Day is a day all students at TVS look forward to. The FFA chapter opens its doors to show students what agriculture can contribute to their lives.

Classes which visit the ag room during the day get to see a variety of animals, look at various farm equipment, and get their faces painted. They are also taught a lesson, which was “seeds” this year.

The visiting students were taught about seeds, how they grow and why we need them. They then got to take home a “garden in a glove,” which held the seeds of lettuce, peppers, tomatoes, and carrots.

Ag Awareness Day is completely student led. The FFA members run everything during the day — from bringing their own animals and answering students’ questions to leading the lesson.

“This day has been held for the five years that I’ve been a teacher many years before that. The students, both elementary and FFA members, always enjoy and have a positive reaction to the day and the events that go with it. Many members work hard weeks before planning, organizing and coordinating the details for it,” FFA Adviser Alison Derringer said.

“Everything done at Ag Awareness Day is done by the students, including teaching and animals provided. This year Cargill Cares, Bane-Welker and Preble County Farm Bureau also contributed either financially or with supplies to help make all of the activities possible. Bill and Margaret Ruebush also brought a few of their milking goats for kids to try their hand at milking.”

Voge added, “It is very important that the FFA members host Ag Awareness Day. It gives us the opportunity to connect with the community and get others as excited about agriculture as we are. FFA members learn how to teach others when presenting the lesson and how to work with their fellow members planning out the day.

“I really like Ag Awareness Day because it was so exciting for me as an elementary student to go see the animals and eat ice cream. Now I’m in FFA and get to be a part of that excitement for others. It makes me happy knowing I made someone else smile.”

“I think [Ag Awareness Day] is important because kids get to learn more about agriculture and get interested in FFA. Kids really get to see what agriculture is all about and I think other teachers learn more about agricultural education too,” Chapter Member Maddox Riegel said. “I like seeing all the animals. I don’t live on a farm and it really gets me hyped about being in FFA.”

Derringer added, “Huge thanks to the TVS Elementary and High School staff, administration and Miami Valley CTC for your support of this yearly event. We greatly appreciate that they enthusiastically participate and encourage students to be a part of the event either as a participant or helping with the activities.”

Twin Valley South Miami Valley Career Technology Center (MVCTC) FFA Chapter members brought elementary students into their space to teach them about agriculture and FFA last month. Ag Awareness Day was held on Thursday, May 23 at Twin Valley South High School.

By Kelsey Kimbler kkimbler@registerherald.com

Reach Kelsey Kimbler at 937-683-4061 or on Twitter @KKimbler_RH

