Junior Fair King and Queen crowned

CAMDEN — Andrew Millhouse and Macel Stowers were named 2019 Junior Fair King and Queen during the contest held Saturday, June 15.

First Runner-Up King and Queen were Ty Stevenson and Kelsie Shafer. Second Runner-Up King and Queen were Landon Owens and Madison Kesler. Third Runner-Up King and Queen were Benjamin Bitner and Logan Brooks.

This year’s ceremony was hosted by 2017 Junior Fair First Runner-Up Queen Carley Asher and 2018 Junior Fair King Cole Whitesell.

King and Queen Judges included: Marilyn Haber, Jade Newton, and Kent Marshall. Livestock/Non-Livestock Judges included: Angela Coffey, Elizabeth Fields, and Aubery Stevenson. Pork Queen Judges included: Patty Guthrie and Carole Fritz.

Selection of the king and queen is based on criteria including activities, their essay, an advisor evaluation, and personal interview/poise and appearance.

Millhouse, 16, was representing Bouncing Bunnies 4-H Club. He is the son of Richard and Christy Millhouse.

“I’ve competed before, I’ve done poultry two years ago and I was First Runner-Up King last year. I am always involved in the fair, I’ve been involved in the fair since I could. I did Shelby County for my first year, and then I came to Preble County. I was always involved in fair, so I thought, why not give it a go,” he said.

“I’m learning public speaking and interview skills. That is why I wanted to compete. It feels good to be king. It was hard work, but it paid off and it feels good. I’m looking forward to all the different people I’m going to meet and all the experiences I’m going to have at the fair this year.”

Stowers, 18, was representing Monroe Better Livestock and Paris Modelettes 4-H Clubs and the National Trail MVCTC FFA. She is the daughter of Kandi Stowers and Mark Stowers. In addition to Fair Queen, Stowers also won Miss Congeniality for the third year in a row.

“I have ran for two years before this and I got Pork Queen both times. I feel a sense of reward, pride, and encouragement to keep trying. After this I am going to Ohio State University and it is a really big campus and I am really nervous. Realizing I can talk in front of people, do interviews, do these things, and be part of something, I know I will be able to handle things in the future,” she said.

“A lot of people told me that I have charisma and congeniality, that I would be prefect for Fair Queen. I remember being a kid and I was watching my sister run for Queen and I remember she got First Runner-Up. I was watching it and I said, I want to do that. I want to be part of something. As a kid, I looked up to all of them. I take a lot of pride and drive to have people look up to me and take pride in the person I have become and the things I have achieved.

“Being involved in Fair Royalty has taught me to have a lot of patience, because we have an interview in the morning and the contest isn’t until later that night, so there is a lot of waiting. It has also taught me to be patient with people. Being Pork Queen, I was the Queen over an entire festival that had people saying things to me about things I couldn’t quite agree with, but it taught me how to explain my opinion and point of view to a different side without sounding like I’m arguing with them. It also taught me to be in huge social atmospheres.

“This year, I’m really excited to be in different shows. Going and being at a horse show and seeing how those things work. I’ve always been in the Swine Barn handing out ribbons, so I’m looking forward to seeing different shows and giving Preble County a good name.”

First Runner-Up King Ty Stevenson, 16, was representing Preble County Livestock 4-H Club. He is the son of Ami and Scott Stevenson.

First Runner-Up Queen Kelsie Shafer, 18, was representing Spic-N-Span Pots-N-Pans 4-H Club. She is the daughter of Jeff and Susan Shafer.

Second Runner-Up King Landon Owens, 16, was representing Bouncing Bunnies 4-H Club. He is the son of Aaron and Amy Owens.

Second Runner-Up Queen Madison Kesler, 17, was representing the Busy Bees 4-H Club. She is teh daughter of Jerusha Kesler of Eaton and Matthew Kesler of Cincinnati.

Third Runner-Up King Ben Bitner, 16, was representing Twin Valley South MVCTC FFA Chapter. He is he son of Darrell and Christine Bitner.

Third Runner-Up Queen Logan Brooks, 18, was representing Monroe Better Livestock 4-H Club. She is the daughter of Tonya Clark and Gary Brooks.

Other candidates for Junior Fair Queen included: Katelyn Meeks, Alisha Rader, and Harlie Turpin.

2019 Beef Queen is Audra Burger, who was representing Somers Super Beff. She is the daughter of Rodney and Gail Burger.

2019 Dairy Prince is Haven Johnson, who was representing Horses R Us 4-H Club. He is the son of Terry and Nichole Johnson.

2019 Goat Queen is Sofia Leeth, who was representing Preble County Livestock 4-H Club. She is the daughter of Fred and Barb Leeth and Candi and Rob Turpin.

Other candidates for Goat Queen included: Hannah Farley, Sabrina Gramaglia, and Rebekah Sunvold.

2019 Horse Queen is Ashley O’Dell, who was representing Boots, Chaps & Cowboy Hats 4-H Club. She is the daughter of Troy and Tammy Killip.

Other candidates for Horse Queen included: Hannah Farley and Marissa Wooton.

2019 Horse Princess is Bailey Garnett, who was representing Camden Sadle Pals 4-H Club. She is the daughter of Tim and Ashley Garnett.

Other candidates for Horse Princess included: Izzie O’Connor and Desiree Sweeten.

2019 Lamb/Wool Queen is Rebekah Sunvold, who was representing Spic-N-Span Pots-N-Pans 4-H Club. She is the daughter of Sue and Greg Sunvold.

Alysa Sorrell also competed for Lamb/Wool Queen.

2019 Nutrition/Textiles/Arts King is Zane Owens, who was representing Bouncing Bunnies 4-H Club. He is the son of Aaron and Amy Owens.

2019 Nutrition/Textiles/Arts Queen is Samantha Gramaglia, who was representing Bouncing Bunnies 4-H Club. She is the daughter of Mandi Mullins.

Other candidates for Nutrition/Textiles/Arts Queen included: Madison Kesler, Kacy Osswald, Kelsie Shafer, Madeline wright, and Rebecca Wright.

2019 Pork Queen is Alysa Sorrell, who was representing Ultimate Livestock 4-H Club. She is the daughter of Sara and Eric Sorrell.

Macel Stowers also competed for Pork Queen.

2019 Poultry Queen was Madeline Wright, who was representing Spic-N-Span Pots-N-Pans 4-H Club and Eaton MVCTC FFA Chapter. She is the daughter of Bryan and Beth Wright.

Other candidates for Poultry Queen included: Sonja Friend and Cheyenne Smith.

2019 Rabbit Queen is Rebecca Wright, who was representing Spic-N-Span Pots-N-Pans 4-H Club and Eaton MVCTC FFA Chapter. She is the daughter of Bryan and Beth Wright.

Other candidates for Rabbit Queen included: Logan Brooks, Samantha Gramaglia, Sofia Leeth, Cheyenne Smith, Harlie Turpin, and Abigail Wysong.

The 2019 Royalty Committee included: Co-Chair Rachael Kimball, Co-Chair Alisha Rader, Adult Advisor Kim Fields, Adult Advisor McKenna Marshall, and Adult Advisor Hunter Owens.

The committee thanked the following sponsors: Eaton Floral, Kris Walker, Mary Kay Cosmetics, Lon And Kay Swihart, Monroe Better Livestock 4-H Club, Pairs Modelettes 4-H Club, Preble County Pork Festival Board of Directors, and Steve and Margie Rumpke.

The committee also thanked the following individuals or organizations for their assistance: Preble Shawnee High School, Ami Stevenson, Beth Waggamon, Preble County Ag Society, Senior Fair Board, Nancy Tilton and Christy Millhouse, Register-Herald Staff, Patty Guthrie, Carole Fritz, Ashley Hartman, Angie Coffey, Elizabeth Fields, and Aubrey Stevenson.

Stowers added, “Come to the Preble County Fair, it will be the time of your life and you’ll get to see a great set of royalty.”

The 2019 Preble County Jr. Fair Court was crowned on Saturday, June 15. Pictured, left to right, Third Runner-Up King and Queen Benjamin Bitner and Logan Brooks, Second Runner-Up King and Queen Landon Owens and Madison Kesler, King and Queen Andrew Millhouse and Macel Stowers and First Runner-Up Queen and King Kelsie Shafer and Ty Stevenson.

Andrew Millhouse and Macel Stowers were named 2019 Junior Fair King and Queen during the contest held Saturday, June 15.

By Kelsey Kimbler kkimbler@registerherald.com

Reach Kelsey Kimbler at 937-683-4061 or on Twitter @KKimbler_RH

