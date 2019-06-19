West Alexandria news

WEST ALEXANDRIA — Birthdays this week: Jerry Wick, Ricky Napier, Sr., John Maddin, Kyle Wick, Audrey Suchland, Tim Bassler, Mabel Kruszynski, Lex Woodard, Chandler Napier, Kupur Weber, Anna Elizabeth Maalouf, Jesse Dawson, Ryan Collins, Michelle Johnson, Nolan Hale, Ava Benner, Stella Cornett, Karen Studebaker, Mark Latvala, Jacob Unger, Owen Dennison, Teresa Clayton-Bryan, Katie Blankenship, Kristen Koeller, Maddie Johnson, Mara Comley, Amy Pemberton, Lindley Johnson, Jamie Day, Ashlee Gearhart, Sue Sewell, Brad Shafer, in memory of Jim Johnson, Leo Beneke, and Barbara Ulrich

Anniversaries this week: Richard and Jean Campbell, James and Heather Pemberton, Brad and Kelli Wright, Dustin and Amanda Bassler, Walid and Karen Maalouf, Bruce and Pam Cunningham, Brad and Melissa Davis, Bill and Jerri Cochran, Roger and Rebekah Voge, Brandon and Emily Howard, in memory of Clarence and Barbara Ulrich

MS Musicfest and Poker Run

The Annual Multiple Sclerosis Poker Run is Saturday, June 22, starting and ending at the American Legion Post 322, 1477 Ohio 503 South. Check in at 10 a.m. and kickstands up at noon. Price for single is $10 and price for double is $15. There is a 50/50 raffle. The MS Musicfest will take place after the Poker Run, from 6-10p.m., featuring Mike and Karen Dill, Rum River Blend, Ashley Taylor and Justin Bryant. This event is for all ages. There will be great music, food and raffle items. One hundred percent of donations will go to the Ohio Valley Chapter of Multiple Sclerosis Society.

American Legion

James E. Ryan, Post 322 is holding a Back to the 80s Party on Friday, June 21 from 8 p.m. to midnight. The proceeds will benefit Preble County YWCA Battered Women’s Shelter. There will be a carry-in meal, Live DJ with Tracy Sax and a 50/50 raffle.

Euchre and Ladies Night every Wednesday evening. Doors open at 6:30 and Euchre starts at 7 p.m. with a 50/50 raffle.

Sr. Fun Bunch meets every Thursday from 1-4p.m. for music and dancing, at 1477 Ohio 503 South.

Community Clean Up

The West Alexandria Celebration Committee is sponsoring a Community Clean Up on Saturday, June 22, from noon to 3 p.m., starting at the Town Hall. Let’s come together and show our pride for our community. This event will involve picking up litter throughout our community. We will divide up to see how much of the town we can cover and clean up. If you have gloves or grippers please bring them with you. This is 100 percent volunteer and participation is at your own risk. We are accepting donations of gloves, trash bags, grippers and bottled water. One step at a time we can make this village a wonderful place to live in.

YFC Benefit Concert

Friends of Noah Back are partnering with Youth for Christ for a benefit concert for teenagers involved with YFC on June 22 from 7-9 p.m. at St. Clair Memorial Hall, 215 West Fourth Street, Greenville. Ticket sales are available at a cost of $5 on Noah Back Music page on Facebook or call 937-248-4055 for more information. Youth For Christ, for children in grades 6-12, meets Wednesdays from 6:45-8:30 p.m. for snacks, games and devotions at participating churches in West Alexandria.

Quarter Auction

A Quarter Auction, sponsored by the West Alexandria Celebration Committee, will be held June 28 at the Fire Department, 25 E. Dayton Street. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the auction runs from 7-9 p.m. Paddles are $1 each or donate one new toy, book, new pair of gloves or hat for Santa Villa. All money raised will be used to pay for July 4 fireworks and items for Santa Villa. We will be using tickets this time instead of quarters. Each ticket purchased will equal one quarter. Participants will purchase tickets when they pay for their paddles. Participants will then write the number of their paddle on the ticket and place that in each round instead of a quarter. This will help us not have numerous rounds of “no bid” as every person whose number is in for that item will have bid.

Foodbank

Current needs are: pork and beans, green beans, corn, peas, instant potatoes, shampoo, toothpaste, and powdered flavor-aid. Thank you to everyone who supports our community food bank. The Foodbank is open from 10 a.m. to noon on Mondays and Wednesdays and is located at St. John Church, 20 E. South Street. Contact the Foodbank at 839-1615 for additional information. Non-perishable donations can also be dropped off at Salem and St. John Lutheran Churches the first Sunday of each month.

July 4 Community Service

WACOCA is sponsoring its annual July 4 Community Church Service held outdoors in Peace Park at 10a.m., on Sunday, June 30. Salem Lutheran Church will be providing the message and music for this event. There will be a meal and fellowship afterward in the Fellowship Hall. Salem Women of the church will prepare hot dogs, baked beans and drinks. Members of all participating congregations are asked to bring a salad or dessert to share. Come and honor God and Country with those in your community. In the event of inclement weather, the service will be conducted inside Salem Lutheran Church.

Salem Lutheran Church

Middle School Ministry meets every Sunday evening at 6:30 p.m. Adult Bible study meets every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. throughout the summer. Blood pressure screenings will be held after worship on Sunday, June 23, and will continue every fourth Sunday. Coups for Troops accepts your unwanted or recently expired coupons for military commissaries overseas. There is a basket located in the church library.