June 15 tornado confirmed in Preble County

WILMINGTON — The National Weather Service in Wilmington earlier this week confirmed an EF0 tornado had touched down in rural western Preble County on Saturday, June 15.

The tornado was on the ground from 9:56 to 9:59 p.m., according to NWS reports, and reached a wind speed of approximately 70 miles per hour. Its path, near 35 yards wide, extended 1.7 miles, approximately 8 miles west of Eaton.

The National Weather service reported the first damage from this tornado was observed on Weist Road, east of Ohio 227. Numerous trees up to one foot in diameter were knocked down. The most significant damage was a large tree limb which was blown down and punctured the roof of a house. In addition, two large barn doors were blown in and a side barn door was ripped off and blown to the north-northwest about 20 yards.

NWS also reported a few windows and sections of the barn were also damaged. The tornado appears to have moved northeast across a field, then produced additional damage to trees at a residence on Wolverton Road, just south of Paddock Road.

The tornado is believed to have dissipated shortly after.

The National Weather Weather Service thanked reble County Emergency Management for its assistance in conducting the storm damage survey.

By Eddie Mowen Jr. emowen@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4056 or on Twitter @emowen_RH.

