Second annual Genealogy and History Fair a success

EATON — The Preble County District Library held its second annual Genealogy and History Fair on Saturday, June 22. The event brought together Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) Preble County Chapter of Eaton, a German translator, village archives, genealogy societies, historical societies, and others to network with both one another and the public.

According to Preble County Room Manager Angie Getter, this event is a place for people to connect with nearby organizations involved with genealogy and history. It is meant to be a one stop shop for all your history needs and even bring notice to the Preble County Room, which is open year round for the public.

The Preble County Room assists the public with their family trees. They have a huge collection of Preble County items that they have collected from donors. They have history on the towns of Preble County and information for other counties and states. They also have probate records up to the mid-1900s from the Preble County Courthouse.

The Preble County Room also has various collections, including a Preble County Murders Collection and Oddities Book.

“People get really excited to see their great, great, great-grandfather’s signature or the paperwork that he actually wrote or did. That is a big hit around here. We have had people cry when they come in here and find their great, great, great-grandfather’s will,” she said.

As for the Genealogy and History Fair itself, Getter said, last year was a success and they intend to continue to improve and grow the Genealogy and History Fair. To her, it is important to host this event because many people don’t know all the Preble County Room has to offer.

“Last year was a good success, we had a lot more groups. This year is much smaller, the weather has done a little number on us with that one. Compared to last year, I would say we are a little smaller, but we are starting to lean more towards preservationists, artisans, and historical demonstrators,” she said.

“We’re slowly leaning that way. Last year was primarily all genealogy and history groups, this year we are starting to integrate the others. Like, we have a German translator here this year. Lots of people have family who was German and can’t read their stuff, so we have him now.

“We plan for this event to be annual, though we do want to tweak it up a little. We hope to bring in more demonstrators, like quilters and spinners. We really are hoping to bring in more preservation’s kind of things, from cemeteries to books to you name it, anything.”

https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2019/06/web1_Geneology1.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2019/06/web1_Geneology2.jpg The Preble County District Library held its second annual Genealogy and History Fair on Saturday, June 22. The event brought together Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) Preble County Chapter of Eaton, a German translator, Village archives, genealogy societies, historical societies, and others to network with both one another and the public. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2019/06/web1_Geneology3.jpg The Preble County District Library held its second annual Genealogy and History Fair on Saturday, June 22. The event brought together Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) Preble County Chapter of Eaton, a German translator, Village archives, genealogy societies, historical societies, and others to network with both one another and the public. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2019/06/web1_Geneology4.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2019/06/web1_Geneology5.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2019/06/web1_Geneology6.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2019/06/web1_Geneology7.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2019/06/web1_Geneology8.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2019/06/web1_Geneology9.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2019/06/web1_Geneology10.jpg

By Kelsey Kimbler kkimbler@registerherald.com

Reach Kelsey Kimbler at 937-683-4061 or on Twitter @KKimbler_RH

Reach Kelsey Kimbler at 937-683-4061 or on Twitter @KKimbler_RH