110 participate in Buckeye Bridge Ride

PREBLE COUNTY — Some 110 bike riders participated in the Buckeye Bridge Ride this year, getting the opportunity to tour Preble County and enjoy some candy on course.

At every rest stop of the Buckeye Bridge Ride there are buckeye candies for the participants to eat. According to Preble County Friends of 4-H Trustee Curt Caplinger, the buckeye candy began as a play on the name of the ride, inspired by the Tour De Donut Ride in Arcanum. Riders are welcome to enjoy the candies, but they are welcome to skip that part of the ride as well.

When the event first began it covered all of the covered bridges of the counties, however, over the past several years they decided to cut the route in half and cover one half of the county one year and the other half the next. The route is almost completely on township roads and starts early in the morning so the riders can avoid traffic.

Caplinger added, the Buckeye Bridge Ride is a fundraiser for the organization and brings money in to help fund the 4-H program in the county.

“It is a great social event. It has developed a pretty good tradition among the bike riders. Beyond that, it is a nice event for the area and brings people into the County from numerous states. It helps us create some funding for the 4-H program. It is a great event to have,” he said.

For riders Brent Creager and Dale Baker, the Buckeye Bridge Ride is a way to support the 4-H and kids while also getting a good bike ride in.

“This ride helps bring the community together. You get to support that and that is what it is about, teamwork and friendship,” Creager said. “The camaraderie is my favorite part of the ride. The competition amongst friends.”

“My favorite thing about the ride is that it is close to home, I know a lot of people, and I like the route. This is your home game,” Baker said.

Creager added, “It is a good ride and it is managed well.”

“It’s a good way to meet other riders,” Baker agreed.

Sponsors for the event included: Vondderhaar Farms, Reid Health, Olde Schoolhouse Vineyard and Wineray, Gratis eagles, Nutrien, Vonderhaar Transport LLC, Ohio Farm Bureau Preble County, Slab Docs, Brubaker Grain, Rumpke, Skyline Chili, The Andersons, Henny Penny, Silfex, Simon INsurance Agency, Rekaburb’s Rod Shop, Farm Credit Mid-America, Hueston Woods, PromoSpark, Jim and Nancy Ferriell, Stahiheber Farms, LCNB National Bank, Jean and Harold Bussell, Preble County Development Partnership, Caldwell Banker, Kathy Clapp, BikeWise of Oxford, Preble County OSU Extension, Preble Lambs 4-H Club, Preble County Livestock 4-H Club, Lewisburg Blue Ribbon 4-H Club, Spic N Span Pots N Pans 4-H Club, and Washington Township 4-H Club.

By Kelsey Kimbler kkimbler@registerherald.com

Reach Kelsey Kimbler at 937-683-4061 or on Twitter @KKimbler_RH

