Chamber Classic registration open

PREBLE COUNTY — The Preble County Chamber of Commerce has had a busy summer of events and activities for both chamber members and the public, and registration is now open for one of the organization’s largest networking activities of the year.

The 2019 Preble County Chamber Classic Golf Outing is set for Friday, Aug. 23, at Beechwood Golf Course in Arcanum. Proceeds from the event benefit the chamber’s annual academic and Ohio Business Week scholarships.

Registration is now open, and sponsorships and donations being sought. Additional information and registration forms can be found online at www.preblecountyohio.com.

Premier sponsor is Reid Health. Additional sponsorships remain available, including a new “Ball Sponsor” which will include the sponsor’s logo on balls given to all golfers.

Space is limited. Contact the chamber office 937-456-4949 for additional information.