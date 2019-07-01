PCCOA prom king and queen crowned

EATON — J.R. Day and Wilma Murray were named Prom King and Queen during Preble County Council on Aging’s (PCCOA) Senior Prom, held at The Grange on Saturday, June 15. The event was sponsored by Reid Health Alliance.

Senior Prom has been held by the Senior Center since 2002. This year’s event was themed “Waltz Down Memory Lane,” where each table represented a different decade, starting with the 1930s and going through the 2010s.

According to Senior Center Services Manager Stacey Fullmer, 49 people attended Senior Prom this year. The money raised from ticket sales goes back to the seniors for activities through PCCOA.

“Senior Prom is an annual dance event where seniors get to relive or attend their prom. We hold this event each year because it is something that seniors enjoy, and as long as they are attending and enjoying it, we will continue to have it,” Fullmer said.

“I like that this event gives the seniors something to dress up for if they wish, it’s still a dance that gets them out socializing and moving, but it also gives them the chance to really dress up. The music is great and always puts a smile on everyone’s faces. I also like seeing the faces of everyone when they find out who the new Prom King and Queen are.”

Prom King J.R. Day and Prom Queen Wilma Murray were voted on by PCCOA members and attendees at the event. The selection is made by popular vote and it is discussed by the Participants Council. The group then asks the two who won if they are interested in it and if so, it is kept a secret until the night of Prom.

The requirement to be King and Queen is being a member of PCCOA.

The King and Queen’s duty is to be a representative of the PCCOA for events and parades throughout Preble County. According to Fullmer, the royalty help bring awareness of what is offered at PCCOA and encourage other seniors to seek help if they need it or just want a place to socialize and keep them busy.

“I think Senior Prom is important for our seniors, to give them every opportunity to get out of their homes and have fun. It helps makes their lives fuller and we love helping our seniors as much as possible,” Fullmer said.

