Star Theatre at Eagles’ Point announces first theatrical play

EATON — The Star Theatre at Eagles’ Point is excited to announce the theatre’s first play, “Our Town.”

Tickets will go on sale July 1. Tickets will be available for Friday, Aug. 16, at 7 p.m.; Saturday, Aug. 17, at 7 p.m.; and Sunday, Aug. 18, at 2 p.m.

Tickets may be purchased beginning July 1 online at the theatre’s website: www.thestartheatre.org.

There will also be a limited number of paper tickets available for purchase at Eaton Floral, 1320 N. Barron Street, Eaton, OH 45320.

The theatre will provide live theatre, film, children’s theatre, musical concerts, and various community outreach opportunities.