TVS students recognized

During the Twin Valley Community Local Schools Board of Education meeting on Monday, June 24, students were recognized for outstanding achievements. The following class valedictorians were honored: William Bowman, Jake Byrne, Chase Denlinger, and Nathan Osborn.

During the Twin Valley Community Local Schools Board of Education meeting on Monday, June 24, students were recognized for outstanding achievements. The following spring sports participants were honored for their various achievements: Buddy Henderson, Jake Byrne, Aaron Cole, Kyle Saul, Brandan Wright, Willie Bowman, Aaron Clark, Chris Keener, and Jayden Bassler.