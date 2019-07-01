Former Eaton resident publishes book about life in small-town Ohio

HOUSTON, TEXAS — On June 20, Columbus Press published Random God Sightings, a collection of short stories written by author Kelly Hanes about her years as a young mother in small-town Ohio.

“I was living a small life in a small place,” Hanes says, “and yet, unexpectedly big things happened there.”

Hanes was born and raised in Greenville, and lived several years in Brookville before moving to Eaton with her own young family in 1998. In July of 2003, Hanes moved to Houston, Texas. A former court reporter, Hanes enrolled in writing classes at the University of Houston and graduated with Bachelor of Arts in English and an award from The Honors College for her thesis, “Wordsworth and the Religious Experience.” After graduation, Hanes decided to knit her stories about small-town Ohio into a collection. Mother to four humans and two dogs, Hanes continues to write about life’s little big things.

Random God Sightings recounts 26 real-life experiences Hanes had in small-town Ohio – and all but a few are from her years in Eaton. (One of the Sightings takes place at the Preble County Pork Festival after 9/11). The tone of Random God Sightings strikes a balance between divine inspiration and open-mindedness, leaving the stories approachable by people of all faiths. The poignant, down-to-earth vignettes suggest God yearns to show up in our lives — no matter how small, according to the publishers.

Hanes blogs regularly The Other Sermon (https://www.kellyhanes.com/blog) and can be found on facebook at https://www.facebook.com/authorkellyhanes/ and Instagram @authorkellyhanes.

Her book, Random God Sightings, can be purchased at Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Random-God-Sightings-Kelly-Hanes/dp/1633372650

