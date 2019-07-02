News briefs

Eaton Community School BOE meeting

The regular meeting of the Eaton Community Schools Board of Education scheduled for Monday, July 8, at 6 p.m. has been rescheduled for Monday, July 15, at 6 p.m. This meeting will be held at Hollingsworth East Elementary, 506 Aukerman St., Eaton.

Greene County Band featured in concert

The Eaton Area Community Band will present its second and final summer concert on Sunday, July 7, at 4 p.m. in the Performing Arts Center. For this concert, the band will share the stage for the third time with the Greene County Civic Band. For the first half, the Greene County band will play a medley of Broadway hits, several marches, a unique and fun arrangement called The Wizard of Oz Meets the Whiz. They will close with America the Beautiful. The Eaton Band’s program will include several soloists, music from the film Independence Day, and will conclude with An American Spectacular. For the finale, the bands will combine for a brass fanfare and a march.

Purple Paws: Preble Pets Against Domestic Violence

The YWCA Preble County Office will be hosting the annual Purple Paws: Preble Pets Against Domestic Violence event on Saturday, July 13, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Eaton Bark Park, 701 Park Avenue in Eaton. Bring a pet and family for this fundraiser benefiting Preble County’s only domestic violence shelter and 24/7 crisis and DV hotline. Admission is $10 per person and includes a t-shirt. Pet Showcase is $5 per pet and includes a bandana. Children 17 and under are free.

Activities include a pet showcase with prizes awarded for best trick, best personality, “twinning,” and best in show, food, vendors, music, and more! Register today at bit.ly/PurplePaws19 or 937-336-5859.

Gratis Party in the Park

The Gratis Firefighters Association will host its first annual Party in the Park on Saturday, July 13, at Herbert J. Coleman Memorial Park. This is a free event for the community which will include food, activities for children, entertainment, and more. The Party in the Park will begin at 5 p.m. The event coincides with the announcement of the first and second place winners of the association’s current gun raffle fundraiser. Tickets are being sold now for $10 each. To purchase gun raffle tickets, contact the Gratis Firefighters Association by phone at 937-303-8485 or by instant message through the Gratis Fire Department Facebook page. The association utilizes donations and fundraising to support the Gratis Fire Department and other public safety agencies through charitable donations of needed equipment, such as tools and gear.

A Day in the Park at Eldorado

Spend A Day in the Park at Eldorado on Saturday, July 13. The event will be held from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Bring your lawn chairs to spend the day. There will be 15 vendors set up, including: crafts, baked goods, SNAP jewelry, JAMBE clothing, Color Street, Scentsy, and several others. There will be games, face painting, music, and karaoke. The Preble County Honor Guard Trailer will also be there.

The Basketball Shootout will begin after Opening Ceremony. Ages welcome from 10 to 70 plus. Teams of three are $30 registration per team. Food and drink will be available to purchase all day. Food 4 Families mobile unit will be there from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Horse and wagon rides will be offered from 10 a.m. until noon, compliments of RO-DA-O Farm, in Arcanum.

PC Fair entries accepted

Entries have begun for the Preble County Fair. Entrants can go online or visit the Fairgrounds office until July 13 for open class entries. Office hours are 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. There will be open office for walk-ins on Saturday, July 13, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. for open class entries.

Business Over Breakfast: Living United

The Preble County Chamber of Commerce’s Business Over Breakfast in July will be held on Tuesday, July 16, from 7:45-9 a.m., at the Bistro at Eagle’s Point in Eaton, and will spotlight the Preble County United Way. Come enjoy a hot breakfast and learn more about how United Way funding makes an impact in Preble County — and how you and your business can get involved. RSVP to 937-456-4949 or chamberoffices@preblecountyohio.com. Chamber members, $5; non-members, $10. $5 for each registration will be donated to the Preble County Christmas for Kids program.

City of Eaton financial report

The City of Eaton has filed its Annual Financial Report for the year ended Dec. 31, 2018. Copies of this report are on file in the office of the Director of Finance, 328 North Maple Street, Eaton, and are available for inspection.

Tri-County North Summer Hours

Tri-County North Local Schools will be operating on an extended day/shortened week work schedule this summer. Through July 25, the hours of operation will be 6 a.m. to 4 p.m, Monday through Thursday, with the exception to the week of July 4th. The week of July 4th, the hours of operation will be 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday, and will be closed on Thursday due to the holiday. The building will be closed every Friday except July 5. Regular hours of operation will resume on Monday, July 29. Call the District Office with any questions, at 937-962-2671.

NT School summer hours

National Trail Local School’s offices will be operating on the following summer schedule: District Office hours of operation will be 7 a.m.-3 p.m., Monday through Friday from June 3-July 31. The ES and MS office will be closed until July 31. (Due to summer vacation times, call 937-437-3333 Ext. 1200 for an appointment). National Trail High School hours of operation will be 7:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday through July 31. Regular hours of operation will resume on Monday, Aug. 1, from 7 a.m.-3 p.m. for all district buildings. For more information, call the district office at 937-437-3333 Ext. 1106.

PCHS seeking historic barns

The Preble County Historical Society is partnering with Friends of Ohio Barns as it brings a historic barn conference to Preble County in 2020. To make this event an even greater success, the PCHS will be producing a book of historic and unique barns in Preble County along with its eight covered bridges. To nominate a “Timber Framed” barn from the 19th or very early 20th century in Preble county; contact the PCHS as soon as possible at 937-787-4256 or via email at preblecountyhistoricalsociety@frontier.com. All submissions will be reviewed for historic and architecture value and could possibly be included in the Preble Barns and Bridges book and/or be a part of the Friends of Ohio Barns Conference in the spring of 2020.

Lewisburg Alumni Association Scholarship

The Lewisburg Alumni Association will be offering $2,000 scholarships this year. An applicant must be a graduate of Tri-County North High School and have completed one year at a college/accredited technical school and plan to return as a full-time student during the 2019-2020 school year. Applications are available at the following Lewisburg locations: The Brown Memorial Library, Brookville Building and Savings, and LCNB National Bank.

Road closure

Pyrmont Road between Ohio 503 and Box 6138 is closed to New Market Banta Road for a full bridge replacement. No traffic will be permitted. The closure will be in effect until Wednesday, Nov. 27. For additional information, contact the Preble County Engineer’s Office at 937-456-4600.

Tornado Sirens

Preble County will test their tornado sirens on the first Wednesday of every month at noon, weather permitting. In the event of inclement weather on that day, sirens will not be tested until the following month.

GED Classes in Preble County

The MVCTC Aspire Program continues to offer GED classes in Preble County on Monday and Wednesdays. Monday morning classes are from 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Evening classes are from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Attendees can earn their high school diploma and jump-start their careers. Classes are held in the Preble County Learning Center (formerly Sinclair Community College, soon to be Edison State) located at 450 Washington-Jackson Rd., Eaton. Enter through the YMCA’s main entrance. For morning class information, contact instructor Patty Emerson at pemerson@mvctc.com or call 937-854-6287, or for evening class information, contact Cara Anderson at caraanderson@mvctc.com. New student orientations are held the first Tuesday of each month, from 9 a.m. or at 5:30 p.m. All classes are free.