West Alexandria news

WEST ALEXANDRIA — Birthdays this week: Laura Unger, Tonna Miller, Toni Shafer, Sean Maggard, Tracy Randolph, Anita Baker, Carter Haines, Brynlee Unger, Logan Mershon, Helen Voge, Presely Holthaus, Dee Mattis, Dusty McCoy, Nathan Holthaus, Dave Evry, Landon Bailey, Mark Bland, Logan Suchland, Brenda Sizemore, Charles Brandenburg, Juanita Swearingen, Walter Anthony, Bill Moore, in memory of Mary Maxson.

Anniversaries this week: Jack and Diane Walker, Ralf and Cary Mohr, David and Jeni Guehring, Dan and Joyce Deeter, Roy and Anita Kouts (June 27)

July 4 Party in the Park

Join us Thursday, July 4, for the eighth annual July 4 Party in the Park held at Peace Park, 70 East Dayton Street. Party in the Park kicks off at 1 p.m. with craft and food vendors plus numerous activities. From 4-7 p.m. is the Car, Truck, Bike and Tractor Show. First 50 entries receive a goody bag. Entry fee is $10 with the top eight cars, top three trucks, top three bikes, top three tractors, and Best of Show winning cash prizes. Car, Truck and Bike Show winners will be announced at 7 p.m.

The Lighted Parade Lineup begins in the Salem Lutheran Church parking lot at 9 p.m. Decorate and add lights to your bike, wagon, car, truck, motorcycle, golf cart, or even yourself in order to participate, and show up at the line-up by 9 p.m. Kickoff for the Lighted Parade is 9:30 p.m., following W. Dayton Street to Voge St., West Third Street, then Ohio 503 N. to Education Lane. Fireworks begin at 10 p.m. at Twin Valley Schools, brought to you by the West Alexandria Celebration Committee.

Only cars may be in parking spots for safety reasons. No blankets, chairs, or standing in a parking spot. Bring your own lawn chairs and blankets and sit anywhere in the football practice field area. For more information call Carol Lunsford at 839-4085.

Community VBS

All children, aged four up to those entering twelfth grade, are invited to join the WACOCA Community Vacation Bible School, “Drenched”, which will take place at Community Christian Church, 6-8:20 p.m. Monday-Friday, July 15-19. On Friday, there will be a picnic for all families and a night for the kids to show a bit of what they have learned. CCC is located at 11 Dorsey Akers Drive, and can be contacted by calling 839-4988.

American Legion

Rock the Juke Box and Carry-In Friday, July 19 from 7-11:30 p.m. There will be a 50/50 raffle and we will be collecting donations for tornado victims.

Ladies Night and Euchre every Wednesday at 7 p.m. if we have enough entries. $5 entry fee and 50/50 raffle.

Steak Fry Saturday, July 13 from 5-7 p.m. including a 50/50 raffle.

Senior Fun Bunch meets every Thursday from 1-4 p.m. at 1477 Ohio 503 South.

TVR&GC Annual Youth Night

Twin Valley Rod and Gun Club will hold their Annual Youth Night on Tuesday, July 16, from 6-8 p.m. at 9361 Germantown Pike. Youth 17 years and younger are invited to learn and earn prizes with supervised archery, bait-casting, rifle/air-rifle and shotgun shooting. Refreshments will be served afterwards. This event is made possible by a Division of Wildlife Grant.

Downtown Saturday Nights

The West Alexandria Celebration Committee is sponsoring Downtown Saturday Nights the third Saturday of each month, next on July 20, from 5-9 p.m. There will be vendors set up in the parking lot across from the Town Hall, and we encourage everyone to visit the businesses in town, as well. These Downtown Saturday Nights will continue every third Saturday through October from 5-9 p.m.

Salem Lutheran Church

The Women of Salem invite you to attend our Summer Splash, July 16 at 6:30 p.m. for food and fellowship! RSVP no later than July 15 to the church, by calling 839-4210.

Salem LYO will serve on a Mission Trip to Memphis, Tennesseee, July 14-21.

The Men’s Breakfast and Bible Study will meet Saturday, July 20 at 7:30 a.m.

By Mary Lunsford West Alexandria Correspondent

To submit West Alexandria News contact Mary Lunsford at meeerylou@yahoo.com

