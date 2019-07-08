NP Council not obligated to change Tiny Home agreement

NEW PARIS — During the June New Paris Council meeting, Gerald Brubaker, owner of Cedar Springs Tiny Village, asked council to change his original agreement to allow him to rent tiny homes to potential buyers for a short period of time. During that meeting, council agreed to take Brubaker’s proposal under advisement.

During a council meeting on Monday, July 1, Mayor Kathy Swallwood summarized a correspondence from their solicitor informing council they are not obligated to change the agreement if they wish not to.

Council member Ralph Dungan reported on the ongoing construction and had some words of wisdom for residents of the village. He shared, over the next few weeks there would be a lot of construction in the village.

“We will get it done when it is done and everyone will be proud of it,” he said. “The local streets could be closed permanently during the daylight hours and open back up during the evenings. The state routes will have one lane open, so you can get through. If it says closed, it means closed. Stay off of it, please, and try some other way. It won’t be long, it will go pretty smooth. During the daytime, when they’re working, let them work and stay off the streets.”

Council passed a resolution to adopt the tax budget of the Village of New Paris for the Fiscal Year beginning Jan. 1, 2020 and submitting the same to the Preble County Auditor.

In other business:

•In June, the NP Police Department handled 113 calls for service, made 14 reports, one arrest, issued four citations, and gave 20 warnings.

•Mayor Smallwood reported, clean up, painting, and decorating in the Village Building has been coming along well.

•The BPA shared, fire hydrants are being painted and will be flushed and tested later.

New Paris Village Council will hold its next meeting on Monday, Aug. 5, at 7 p.m. in the New Paris Village Building.

By Kelsey Kimbler kkimbler@registerherald.com

Reach Kelsey Kimbler at 937-683-4061 or on Twitter @KKimbler_RH

