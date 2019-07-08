Art Center preparing for grand opening

EATON — After two years of planning and hard work, The Preble County Art Association will be moving to 207 E. Main St. (the Stotler building) in downtown Eaton and will open its doors to the public on July 19, at 5 p.m. following a ribbon cutting at 4:45 p.m.

The new Preble Arts facility will celebrate its grand opening for the community on July 19 in conjunction with the LCNB Arts Night Out, a growing celebration of the arts which includes an art show, live music, food trucks, art activities and more.

In addition, the Arts Night Out will feature the brand-new sales gallery representing regional artists, artists demonstrations, free and paid art activities, the paint your own pottery studio and a new art menu full of make and take art projects.

Musician, Tommy Renfro will be serenading the crowd. Visitors can purchase craft beer provided by Rhinegeist Brewery. Feeling creative? Paint pottery in the studio with no sitting fees or select an item from the new “art menu” to make.

Kids’ will enjoy free actives and can play with clay, make personalized buttons, turn the sidewalk into a work of art and check out a make-and-take station.

Artist Alley will be set up in the parking lot directly across from Preble Arts. This is where visitors can find an artist market featuring Heidi Flory, Rick Wenning, Netta’s Naturals, Lavendel Farms and more.

Food can be purchased from Bella Sorella, and Funky Fusion food trucks. The 1808 Café will be out serving ice cream.

Arts Night guests will be the first to experience the new Sales Gallery. The gallery is a 200 square foot space located in Preble Arts. The Preble Arts Sales Gallery showcases high quality, unique handmade wares for purchase. The Sales Gallery promotes artists and makers while making their work available to the Preble County community.

Peggy Shunning, Kelsey Daugherty, Netta’s Naturals, Yetunde Rodrigues, Erica Keener, and June Jessie will be among the first represented artists.

The PCAA is excited to host Dan Robertson as the first solo exhibit in the new facility, according to Executive Director Vicky Fanberg. “Robertson’s art is and irreverent celebration of the wit, wisdom and humor he finds in seeking the silver linings of heritage and shared history,” she noted. “Harnessing the energy of color and form, he challenges the viewer into a new outlook on our shared culture of symbols and reinterpreted proverbs. This show, “Your Seat Here is Only Temporary” exhibits highlights from 20 years of paintings that tease the viewer into reexamining where we come from, what we can learn from it, and how to make the most of our impermanence. He is a third- generation artist, with work shown in galleries, a museum and in private collections internationally. He is proud to be connected to the relaunch and history of this landmark building built by his wife’s great grandfather.”

Plan on attending Arts Night Out and want to know where to park? There are many choices for street parking downtown including a public parking lot located behind the businesses on the north side of the 100th block of Main Street. Additionally, Carter Cleaning is allowing use of the lot on Cherry Street, located on the north side of the building.

“For your safety, please use crosswalks appropriately,” Fanberg urged.

The $1.5 million project has been greatly supported by many community partners including the Timken Foundation of Canton, Mary Bullen & Polly Kronenberger, the State of Ohio, Henny Penny, Vectren Foundation, Hampden E. and Erma R. Catterton Fund of the Dayton Foundation, Brooke Gould Charitable Trust, Electro-Cap, W.E. Smith Charitable Foundation, Cargill Cares, U.S. Bank Foundation, Parker Hannifin, Somerville Bank, Beoddy Oil, Simon Insurance, RDA Group Architects, Muha Construction, Opti-vise IT, Skyline Chili, and many other individual donors.

For more information about the move, Arts Night Out and all other PCAA endeavors, visit www.preblearts.org. Additional information is available by calling 937-456-3999.

This rendering of the new art center which will be located in downtown Eaton will soon become a reality. The facility’s grand opening will be celebrated during Arts Night Out on July 19. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2019/07/web1_PCAArendering-3asmall-1-.jpg This rendering of the new art center which will be located in downtown Eaton will soon become a reality. The facility’s grand opening will be celebrated during Arts Night Out on July 19.