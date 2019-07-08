Eaton City Council discusses water, sewer rates/charges

EATON — The City of Eaton is working on updating its sewer and water rates. During a council meeting on Monday, June 17, council held the first reading of several ordinances changing various rates and charges which will affect city residents.

First, an ordinance amending water service rates was read. This would change the rates for the following meter sizes: less than one inch $12.57, one to two inches $28.12, two to four inches $89.27, and over four inches $248.96. For all consumption in excess of 170 cubic feet, regardless of meter size, the rate would be $0.031 per cubic foot of water used.

Next, an ordinance amending water tap-in charges was read. This would change the charges for the following meter size inside the city: $540 for 5/8 inches, $627 for 3/4 inch, $1,183 for one inch, $3,602 for one to one and a half inches, $4,447 for two inches, $5,396 for three inches, $8,993 for four inches, $17,985 for six inches, and $28,776 for eight inches.

The rates for outside the city are the following: $719 for 5/8 inch, $835 for 3/4 inch, $1,576 for one inch, $4,804 for one to one and a half inches, $5,930 for two inches, $8,093 for three inches, $13,489 for four inches, $26,978 for six inches, and $43,164 for eight inches.

The first reading to amend water system capacity charges was also held. This would change charges for the following meter sizes inside the city: $188 for 5/8 inch, $235 for 3/4 inch, $353 for one inch, $647 for one to one and a half inches, $1,082 for two inches, $2,443 for three inches, $4,061 for four inches, $8,123 for six inches, $13,008 for eight inches.

The charges for outside of the city are as follows: $283 for 5/8 inch, $353 for 3/4 inch, $530 for one inch, $971 for one to one and a half inches, $1,625 for two inches, $3,708 for three inches, $6,092 for four inches, $12,184 for six inches, and $19,512 for eight inches.

The first reading to amend sewer rates was held. This would change the monthly sewer rates up to 170 cubic feet to $11.12 for users, and all usage over 170 cubic feet to $0.035 per cubic feet.

Next, an ordinance amending sewer tap-in charges was read. This would change the charges for the following meter sizes inside the city: $382 for 5/8 inch, $501 for 3/4 inch, $818 for one inch, $1,504 for one to one and a half inches, $2,507 for two inches, $5,641 for three inches, $9,401 for four inches, $18,803 for six inches, and $30,084 for eight inches.

The charges for outside of the city are as follows: $572 for 5/8 inch, $752 for 3/4 inch, $1,226 for one inch, $2,256 for one to one and a half inches, $3,761 for two inches, $8,464 for three inches, $14,116 for four inches, $28,204 for six inches, $45,126 for eight inches.

The first reading to amend sewerage system capacity charges was held. This would change the charges for the following meter sizes inside the city: $360 for 5/8 inch, $409 for 3/4 inch, $583 for one inch, $1,079 for one to one and a half inches, $1,799 for two inches, $4,049 for three inches, $6,763 for four inches, $13,527 for six inches, and $21,637 for eight inches.

The charges for outside of the city are as follows: $540 for 5/8 inch, $610 for 3/4 inch, $872 for one inch, $1,619 for one to one and a half inches, $2,698 for two inches, $6,077 for three inches, $10,148 for four inches, $20,290 for six inches, $32,466 for eight inches.

All of these ordinances will be read for the second time during the July 15 council meeting. After the reading, that same evening, there will be a vote on each one and, with no referendum presented within the following 30 days, they will be effective on Aug. 14.

In other business:

•Building Inspector Jim Ankrom reported to council on projects inspected by the Building Department.

•A public hearing was held for the adoption of the 2020 Tax Budget, but there was no one in the audience who wished to speak. Council also approved a resolution adopting the tax budget and submitting it to the auditor of Preble County.

•The Fire and EMS report for May 2019 shows a combine response of 236 calls; 170 EMS responses, including 16 second Medic responses; and 80 fire/rescue responses, including six general alarms. The department received mutual aid five times and provided mutual aid zero times. There was an average of 7.6 calls per day for the month.

•Amendments to council’s pay was discussed and will be explored further during the July council meeting.

The next Eaton City Council meeting will be held on Monday, July 15, at 6 p.m. in the council chambers at the Eaton City Building.

By Kelsey Kimbler kkimbler@registerherald.com

Reach Kelsey Kimbler at 937-683-4061 or on Twitter @KKimbler_RH

Reach Kelsey Kimbler at 937-683-4061 or on Twitter @KKimbler_RH