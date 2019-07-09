West Alexandria news

WEST ALEXANDRIA — Birthdays this week: Anita Baker, Gunter Lautensleger, Lindsey Cole, Nicole Simon, Nick Youngerman, Debbie Elmore, Deb Smith, Carolyn Studebaker, Ashley Bullen, Amy Guehring, Beth Carter, Marti Landis, Diane Day, Donna Nelson, Kyle Saul, Brad Wright, Lindsay Woodard, Cliff Johnson, Kenley Suchland, Abby Bailey, Rylee Ray, Olivia Bailey, Carl Petelle, Noah Burns, Elliot Ulrich Papczun, Ava Clark, Ryan Haines, Jayce Mowell, Joshua Sidle, Bob Gardner, Gage Miller, Gavin Armstrong, Sheryl Brownlee, Brooklyn Marker, Tonna Miller, Stephanni Smith, Oakley King, Jaclynne King, Chad Wetlender, Cris Wentlender, Erika Brownlee, Ellie Quinn Wentlnder,

Anniversaries this week: Tim and Cindy Hoffman, Terry and Sandy Chapman, David and Marissa Jackson, Dale and Margaret Degler, Paul and Rhonda Wright

Community VBS

All children, aged four up to those entering twelfth grade, are invited to join the WACOCA Community Vacation Bible School, “Drenched,” which will take place at Community Christian Church, 6-8:20 p.m. Monday-Friday, July 15-19. Registrations available starting at 5:30 p.m. each day. On Friday, there will be a picnic for all families and a night for the kids to show a bit of what they have learned. CCC is located at 11 Dorsey Akers Drive, and can be contacted by calling 839-4988.

American Legion

Rock the Juke Box and Carry-In Friday, July 19, from 7-11:30 p.m. There will be a 50/50 raffle and we will be collecting donations for tornado victims.

Ladies Night and Euchre every Wednesday at 7 p.m. if we have enough entries. $5 entry fee and 50/50 raffle.

Steak Fry Saturday, July 13, from 5-7 p.m. including a 50/50 raffle.

Senior Fun Bunch meets every Thursday from 1-4 p.m. at 1477 Ohio 503 South.

TVR&GC Annual Youth Night

Twin Valley Rod and Gun Club will hold their Annual Youth Night on Tuesday, July 16, from 6-8 p.m. at 9361 Germantown Pike. Youth 17 years and younger are invited to learn and earn prizes with supervised archery, bait-casting, rifle/air-rifle and shotgun shooting. Refreshments will be served afterwards. This event is made possible by a Division of Wildlife Grant.

Downtown Saturday Nights

The West Alexandria Celebration Committee is sponsoring Downtown Saturday Nights the

third Saturday of each month, next on July 20, from 5-9 p.m. There will be vendors set up in the parking lot across from the Town Hall, and we encourage everyone to visit the businesses in town, as well. These Downtown Saturday Nights will continue every third Saturday through October from 5-9 p.m.

Salem Lutheran Church

The Women of Salem invite you to attend our Summer Splash, July 16, at 6:30 p.m. for food and fellowship! RSVP no later than July 15, to the church by calling 839-4210.

Salem LYO will serve on a Mission Trip to Memphis, Tennessee, July 14-21.

The Men’s Breakfast and Bible Study will meet Saturday, July 20, at 7:30 a.m.

Salem Lutheran is collecting donations for tornado relief.

St. John Church

Mission for July is TVS Students Success Fund. Mission for May, World Vision Children, collected $205.

Page Turners Club meets July 30, at 7 p.m. discussing “The Broken Road” by Richard Paul Evans at 20 E. South Street..