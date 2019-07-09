Additional charges filed against former state trooper

COLUMBUS — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced last week additional charges have been filed against former Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Christopher Ward.

“These additional charges speak to a behavior of repeated, predatory sexual assault,” Yost said. “Our call for victims to speak out has been answered as more women have come forward — but at every turn, this story grows more tragic.”

A Preble County grand jury also indicted Ward on two counts of sexual battery with a sexually violent predator specification. Additionally, a previous misdemeanor charge was increased to a felony charge of gross sexual imposition. In total, Ward has been charged with five felonies for alleged sexual assaults against four victims:

•Two counts of sexual battery with a Sexually Violent Predator specification (F-3)

•Three counts of Gross Sexual Imposition (F-4)

The alleged sexual assaults with three of the victims occurred within the course of his employment and the fourth victim is a minor. If convicted, Ward could face life in prison.

The Attorney General’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation continues to investigate the case. Those with information are encouraged to contact BCI at 1-855-BCI-OHIO (855-224-6446) or file a tip anonymously online.

The Special Prosecutions section of the Ohio Attorney General’s Office is prosecuting the case. Indictments merely contain allegations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.