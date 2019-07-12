NT Board discusses levy, fundraising

NEW PARIS — The National Trail Local School District Board of Education passed a resolution calling for the renewal of a $901,000 income tax levy and discussed additional fundraising efforts for improvements to the school’s athletic facilities at its monthly meeting June 27.

The board voted to renew an already existing .75 percent income tax levy, to be placed on the ballot in November 2019, which is expected to raise $901,000 over five years. The current levy supporting the school district will expire on December 31, 2020.

Superintendent Bob Fischer also announced plans for additional fundraising efforts to improve the school’s athletic facilities, including replacing sound systems in the High School and Middle School gymnasiums, as well as wall padding in both gyms; acquiring a new scores table for the High School gym and replacing one of the school’s utility carts.

“We’re looking at ways to improve our facilities without using taxpayer dollars,” Fischer said. “Instead, we’ll use donated funds.”

According to Assistant Athletic Director Troy Ferguson, the current plan is to raise approximately $65,000 to $70,000 using tiered donation/sponsorship levels, with high-level donors possibly being recognized via plaques and so on.

During its final meeting of the 2018-19 school year on May 28, the board voted to leave its current athletic association, the Cross County Conference, and enter the newly formed Western Ohio Athletic Conference (WOAC) at the start of the 2021-22 school year. As previously reported by The Register-Herald, National Trail, Tri-County North and Twin Valley South Schools have all announced plans to leave the Cross County Conference. Preble Shawnee passed a resolution to leave the Southwestern Buckeye League for WOAC in May.

Also during the May 28 meeting, Superintendent Fischer recognized four retiring National Trail staff members, including teachers Diane Alexander and Todd Alexander, who retired after 39 and 38 years of service, respectively; cafeteria worker Barb Patrick, retiring after 42 years; and custodian Gail Wigger, who retired after 31 years of service.

“This is my 25th year in education, and I can confidently say there’s no one like these individuals,” Fischer said. “It’s going to be very different around here without these four.”

The board also recognized a number of students for their academic and athletic achievements, including students who held a 4.0 grade point average for the 2018-19 school year and students who achieved perfect attendance. Graduating seniors Elizabeth Melton and Savannah Acker were named Valedictorian and Salutatorian of the Class of 2019, respectively; Melton was also recognized as the recipient of the Franklin B. Walter Scholarship, which was created in 1990 by the Ohio Educational Service Center Association to honor former Ohio state superintendent Franklin B. Walter.

The board also recognized a number of FFA students, who earned recognitions including State Meat Team, State Agricultural Issues Team, State FFA Band, State FFA Choir, State Agri-Science Team, State Proficiency, State Degrees, and State Gold-Rated Officer Books; and a number of individual athletes and teams, including:

High school wrestler Payton Lane, who earned State Runner-Up – 138ILB;

The High School Basketball team, which was recognized as Division 3 Sectional Champs and D3 District Runners-Up;

The High School Baseball team, recognized as Division 3 Sectional Champs, D3 District Runners-Up, and Cross County Conference League Champs, as well as Coach Tyler Luce, who earned Cross County Conference Coach of the Year and MVCA Coach of the Year;

High School Softball players, who were recognized as Division 4 District and Sectional Champs and as 1st Team at the Cross County Conference, and Coach Derek Lee, who earned Cross County Conference Co-Coach of the Year; and

Cross County Conference Baseball Player of the Year Cameron Harrison, as well as teammates Payton Lane, Travis Hunt and Austin Knapp.

The board does not currently plan to hold a regular meeting in July; its next meeting is set for Monday, August 5, at 6:30 p.m. in the National Trail School District Office.

Diane Alexander – Secondary Art (39 Years), Todd Alexander – Secondary Math (38 Years), Barb Patrick – Kitchen/Cafeteria (41 Years) https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2019/07/web1_Retirees-1-.jpeg Diane Alexander – Secondary Art (39 Years), Todd Alexander – Secondary Math (38 Years), Barb Patrick – Kitchen/Cafeteria (41 Years) Courtesy photo Gail Wigger – Custodial (31 Years) https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2019/07/web1_Retirees-2-.jpeg Gail Wigger – Custodial (31 Years) Courtesy photo https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2019/07/web1_Perfect-Attendance-Elementary-.jpeg Courtesy photo https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2019/07/web1_Perfect-Attendance-Middle-.jpeg Courtesy photo Payton Lane (Wrestling) and Coach Clark, State Runner-Up – 138ILB https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2019/07/web1_Wrestling.jpeg Payton Lane (Wrestling) and Coach Clark, State Runner-Up – 138ILB Courtesy photo HS Softball, D4 – 2019 Sectional Champ, D4 – District Champ, Derek Lee – Cross County Conference Co-Coach of the Year https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2019/07/web1_Softball.jpeg HS Softball, D4 – 2019 Sectional Champ, D4 – District Champ, Derek Lee – Cross County Conference Co-Coach of the Year Courtesy photo HS Basketball Team and Coach Mike Harrison, D3 – 2019 Sectional Champ, D3 – 2019 District Runner-up https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2019/07/web1_Basketball.jpeg HS Basketball Team and Coach Mike Harrison, D3 – 2019 Sectional Champ, D3 – 2019 District Runner-up Courtesy photo HS Baseball Team, D3 – 2019 Sectional Champ, D3 – 2019 – District Runner-up, 2019 Cross County Conference League Champ, Tyler Luce – Cross County Conference Coach of the Year and MVCA Coach of the Year https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2019/07/web1_Baseball.jpeg HS Baseball Team, D3 – 2019 Sectional Champ, D3 – 2019 – District Runner-up, 2019 Cross County Conference League Champ, Tyler Luce – Cross County Conference Coach of the Year and MVCA Coach of the Year Courtesy photo https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2019/07/web1_AG-1.jpeg Courtesy photo https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2019/07/web1_AG-2.jpeg Courtesy photo https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2019/07/web1_AG-3.jpeg Courtesy photo https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2019/07/web1_AG-4.jpeg Courtesy photo https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2019/07/web1_AG-5.jpeg Courtesy photo https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2019/07/web1_HS-4.0.jpeg Courtesy photo