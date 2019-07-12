Eaton to promote National Night Out

EATON — Neighborhoods throughout the City of Eaton are invited to join over 38 million neighbors across 16 thousand communities from all 50 states, U.S. territories, and military bases worldwide.

National Night Out is nationally sponsored by NATW, Ring, Dietz & Watson, Associa, A&W Root Beer, Renewal By Anderson, Academy Sports & Outdoors, and co-sponsored locally by the Eaton Police Department and Preble County Community Outreach.

National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes strong police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live and work.

From time to time, neighbors throughout the city and across the nation are asked to lock their doors, turn on their front porch lights and spend the evening outside with neighbors and law enforcement.

Along with the traditional outside lights and front porch vigils, Eaton will celebrate National Night Out by hosting block parties, cookouts, and other various community events with visits from the safety agencies of the community.

National Project Coordinator, Matt Peskin said, “This is a night for our nation to stand tog3ether and promote awareness, safety, and neighborhood unity. National Night Out showcases the vital importance of police-community partnerships and citizen involvement. When Law enforcement and the community work closely together, some amazing things can happen.”

Residents can register their neighborhoods or get more information by contacting epd@eatonpolice.org or pcco.12@gmail.com.