Trinity Lutheran Church serves 46,000th meal

LEWISBURG — Trinity Lutheran Church served its 6,000th meal during the Fifth Annual Cargill Neighbor Night Barbecue held on Wednesday, July 3.

Angelina Hawley received the 46,000th meal on Wednesday night. That night alone, 185 meals were served.

The Neighbor Night Ministry of Trinity Lutheran Church has been serving a free, hot meal to the local community every Wednesday evening since March of 2009, in an effort to combat a need in the community.

According to church member Lalah Kline, Trinity Lutheran Church started hosting the weekly meals because of the economic downturn which started in 2008. Since then, they have been hosting these nights to provide the community with somewhere to eat a hot meal.

Kline added, corporations like Cargill have stepped up to help sponsor the weekly meals. Every year, the Cargill Cares Team collaborates with the church to host a special Neighbor Night Barbecue.

“We hold these meals as a blessing to the community. There are people in this community who need a free meal. There are people who visit for the comraderie, for a place to eat with others,” she said.

“We see new faces every week. I was very pleased that we have been able to continue to do this. I was very surprised to be serving our 46,000th meal. God has really blessed us in this way.”

She added, anyone interested in helping should contact the church office at 937-962-2741 or the Parish Administrator at 937-336-2900.

