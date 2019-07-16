News briefs

BOE special meeting

The Preble County Board of Elections will conduct a special meeting on Wednesday, July 17, at 2:30 p.m. The purpose of the meeting is to discuss office space, ADA assessment, petitions, and security. The meeting will be held in the Board’s office at 101 E. Main St., Eaton.

Road closure

Somers Gratis Road between boxes 4059 and 4218, beginning at Quaker Trace Road and ending at Wayne Trace Road is closed for approximately four weeks for a full bridge replacement. No traffic will be permitted. For additional information, contact the Preble County Engineers Office at 937-456-4600.

Lakengren 50th anniversary

Lakengren A&E Committee will be holding a 50th Anniversary Celebration on Saturday, July 20. The celebration begins at 2 p.m. at the Lodge and will feature games, food, music, auction, vendors, boat tours, and Lakengren memorabilia.

State of the Nation Breakfast Event

The 2019 Preble County Chamber of Commerce State of the Nation Breakfast will take place on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 7:30-9 a.m., at L&M Products’ Wagner Center, 1407 N. Barron St. (Please enter from the “Rental” entrance in back of the building.) U.S. Congressman Warren Davidson will share his presentation on the State of the Nation. A hot breakfast will be served. Sponsored by Reid Health. RSVP to chamberoffices@preblecountyohio.com, or call 937-456-4949. Free to Preble County Chamber members, $10 non-members. The public is invited.

Chamber Classic Golf Outing registration

The 2019 Preble County Chamber Classic Golf Outing is set for Friday, Aug. 23, at Beechwood Golf Course in Arcanum. Proceeds from the event benefit the chamber’s annual academic and Ohio Business Week scholarships. Registration is now open, and sponsorships and donations being sought. Additional information and registration forms can be found online at www.preblecountyohio.com. Space is limited. Contact the chamber office 937-456-4949 for additional information. Registration deadline is Friday, Aug. 16.

37th Annual Derby Days Festival

The 2019 Derby Days festival is scheduled to be held from Aug. 15-17. The parade is scheduled to take place on Saturday, Aug. 17 at 11 a.m. in the Village of Lewisburg. Line up will be on North Main Street and will begin at 9 a.m. Bands and other groups not involved with judging should be in line by 10:30 a.m. Interested parties should contact Tracy Woodworth at ctwoodworth@roadrunner.com.

The 29th Annual Derby Days Cruise-In will be held on Saturday, Aug. 17 from 5-10 p.m. Free dash plaques to the first 100 entries and 20 awards for Best Show. There will be a large fireworks display at 10 p.m. Register at the Lewisburg Firehouse with a registration fee of $10.

City of Eaton financial report

The City of Eaton has filed its Annual Financial Report for the year ended Dec. 31, 2018. Copies of this report are on file in the office of the Director of Finance, 328 North Maple Street, Eaton, and are available for inspection.

Tri-County North Summer Hours

Tri-County North Local Schools will be operating on an extended day/shortened week work schedule this summer. Through July 25, the hours of operation will be 6 a.m. to 4 p.m, Monday through Thursday. The building will be closed every Friday. Regular hours of operation will resume on Monday, July 29. Call the District Office with any questions, at 937-962-2671.

NT School summer hours

National Trail Local School’s offices will be operating on the following summer schedule: District Office hours of operation will be 7 a.m.-3 p.m., Monday through Friday from June 3-July 31. The ES and MS office will be closed until July 31. (Due to summer vacation times, call 937-437-3333 Ext. 1200 for an appointment). National Trail High School hours of operation will be 7:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday through July 31. Regular hours of operation will resume on Monday, Aug. 1, from 7 a.m.-3 p.m. for all district buildings. For more information, call the district office at 937-437-3333 Ext. 1106.

PCHS seeking historic barns

The Preble County Historical Society is partnering with Friends of Ohio Barns as it brings a historic barn conference to Preble County in 2020. To make this event an even greater success, the PCHS will be producing a book of historic and unique barns in Preble County along with its eight covered bridges. To nominate a “Timber Framed” barn from the 19th or very early 20th century in Preble county; contact the PCHS as soon as possible at 937-787-4256 or via email at preblecountyhistoricalsociety@frontier.com. All submissions will be reviewed for historic and architecture value and could possibly be included in the Preble Barns and Bridges book and/or be a part of the Friends of Ohio Barns Conference in the spring of 2020.

Lewisburg Alumni Association Scholarship

The Lewisburg Alumni Association will be offering $2,000 scholarships this year. An applicant must be a graduate of Tri-County North High School and have completed one year at a college/accredited technical school and plan to return as a full-time student during the 2019-2020 school year. Applications are available at the following Lewisburg locations: The Brown Memorial Library, Brookville Building and Savings, and LCNB National Bank.

Road closure

Pyrmont Road between Ohio 503 and Box 6138 is closed to New Market Banta Road for a full bridge replacement. No traffic will be permitted. The closure will be in effect until Wednesday, Nov. 27. For additional information, contact the Preble County Engineer’s Office at 937-456-4600.

Tornado Sirens

Preble County will test their tornado sirens on the first Wednesday of every month at noon, weather permitting. In the event of inclement weather on that day, sirens will not be tested until the following month.

GED Classes in Preble County

The MVCTC Aspire Program continues to offer GED classes in Preble County on Monday and Wednesdays. Monday morning classes are from 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Evening classes are from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Attendees can earn their high school diploma and jump-start their careers. Classes are held in the Preble County Learning Center (formerly Sinclair Community College, soon to be Edison State) located at 450 Washington-Jackson Rd., Eaton. Enter through the YMCA’s main entrance. For morning class information, contact instructor Patty Emerson at pemerson@mvctc.com or call 937-854-6287, or for evening class information, contact Cara Anderson at caraanderson@mvctc.com. New student orientations are held the first Tuesday of each month, from 9 a.m. or at 5:30 p.m. All classes are free.