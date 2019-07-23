Senior edition

EATON — Fair Dance/ Senior Day: Wednesday, July 31 is Senior Day at the Preble County Fairgrounds. The dance will take place at the Expo Expansion Building from 5 to 8 p.m. No Thursday Night Dance on Aug. 1. Transportation is available from the Senior Activities Center 8 a.m.-3 p.m. and from The Grange -7 p.m. Entrance to the fair is also free!

Breakfast Bingo: Join us Friday, Aug. 2 at 9 a.m. for Breakfast Bingo at The Grange. $3 members, $5 non-members, and thanks to Maple Gardens for sponsoring.

Tech Support: Eaton Computer will be at the Senior Activities Center on Friday, July 26, at 10 a.m., teaching us how to back up your photos to the cloud. Free class — pre-register by calling, 937-456-4947.

Stretching Classes: Each Wednesday from 11- 11:30 a.m., Anytime Fitness will be at the Senior Activities Center teaching us stretches. Free class, please pre-register by calling 937-456-4947.

Mindful Chats with Megan: On Wednesday mornings from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., come chat with Megan. Megan serves as the Crisis Therapist for Preble County with Samaritan Behavioral Health. She is a Licensed Social Worker and earned her Master’s Degree in Social Work from Ohio University. Megan can provide referrals for individual therapy of simply a listening ear. Anyone is welcome to come say hello. Times may be adjusted to accommodate the crisis center as needed for their agency.

Wolf Creek Habitat: Join us on this mini trip to see the wolves! We will observe the wolves on the observation deck to view and take pictures of the wolves in Brookville, Indiana on Saturday, Oct. 12. $35 for members, $45 for nonmembers.

Soaring Eagles Casino: Let’s take a trip to Mount Pleasant, Michigan, Oct. 1 -3, to Soaring Eagle Casino Resort! Enjoy a variety of food options prepared by world-class chefs, bustle in town, or tootle around the casino and resort playing, relaxing and unwinding. Costs vary from $344 to $599. Call for more details.

“Hairspray” at Beef & Boards: This musical comedy is set in 1960s Baltimore, with a dance-loving teen, Tracy Turnblad auditioning for a spot on “The Corny Collins Show.” Upon winning, she becomes an overnight celebrity, a trendsetter in dance, fun, and fashion. After the show, we will eat at the buffet at Beef & Boards.

Breakout Games: Escape rooms are delightfully fun, but they are also quite tricky and can be very hard, especially for first timers. A team of 4-6 people assemble inside a theme room, and then the fun begins, a game master explains the challenge and exits the room. You and your teammates must discover clues and solve a mystery to escape a “locked” room within a time frame. Afterwards, lunch at Marion’s Pizza. This trip takes place Wednesday, Sept. 25. Call for details and to reserve your spot. 937-456-4947

Spotlight on San Antonio Holiday: Discover San Antonio’s beautiful River Walk, one of the prettiest parts of the city. The haven of trees, pathways, stone bridges and glistening water winds through the city center and reveals its deep culture and vibrant personality. During the holiday season the River Walk sparkles even brighter with millions of decorative lights illuminating its already charming atmosphere. It will dazzle you with luminaries, twinkling displays and festive ornaments that are nearly everywhere. You are sure to lose yourself in the spirit of the holiday season as you stroll along the river surrounded by festive decorations. This trip takes place Dec. 1-5. Call for cost and further details.

All activities are located at the Senior Activities Center at 800 East St. Clair St. in Eaton, unless otherwise mentioned in the post. Like our Facebook Page at https://www.facebook.com/preblecountycouncilonaging/ or give us a call at 937-456-4947. Visit our website at www.PrebleSeniorCenter.org. Membership at the Senior Center is $10 a year. In addition to other benefits, members automatically receive our bi-monthly “Senior Scene” newsletter that features all our latest news and activities.