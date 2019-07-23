Preble County Fair kicking off Saturday

EATON — This year’s Preble County Fair — the 169th edition — gets under way Saturday, July 27, with food, fun and competition of all sorts highlighting the week-long festivities, and a few schedule changes to switch things up.

Among the changes include a new ride company and additional food vendors.

Big O Amusements will supply the rides this year.

“They are supposed to be bringing us rides to fit all the range of kids in 4-H,” Preble County Ag Society President Clinnie Stevenson said. “We’re looking forward to having a good show, especially for the kids.”

Another notable change is the moving of the annual parade from the first Saturday of the fair to the closing Saturday. It will begin on Cherry Street in Eaton at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 3, and end as traditional at the grandstands.

Running through Saturday, Aug. 3, the fair gives 4-H and other Junior Fair participants a chance to compete with projects they have worked hard preparing all year, and gives families from around the area a traditional week of fun and entertainment.

From livestock shows to demolition derbies, tractor pulls to rides and games on the midway, visitors are sure to find an event to their liking — including a complete rodeo for the third consecutive year, on Tuesday, July 30, at 7 p.m.

Veterans’ Day kicks off the fair once again, on Saturday, July 27, with the annual ceremony beginning at 11:30 a.m. Saturday closes with the first night of demolition derby action, slated to begin at 6 p.m. The annual Pie and Cake Auction will begin at 7 p.m. Other events on tap for the first half of the week include: Ohio Colts Stakes racing, 1 p.m. on Sunday; and on Monday, July 29, a Skid Steer Rodeo beginning at 7 p.m. in the grandstands.

Tuesday’s event in front of the grandstands will be a rodeo, beginning at 7 p.m.

A truck and tractor pull will be held Thursday, Aug. 1, at 7 p.m. (following an antique pull beginning at 5:30 p.m.) Dirt drag flats will be held on Wednesday, July 31, at 7 p.m.

The NTPA Regional Tractor Pull will be held on Friday this year, beginning at 7 p.m.

Veterans and one guest will be admitted free on Saturday, July 27, for Veterans’ Day; and Wednesday is Senior Citizens’ Day, with free admission for those 65 and older.

More than 1,000 members of 4-H, FFA, and FCCLA, will compete during the Preble County Junior Fair.

Junior Fair organizers are expecting approximately 1,500 animals, 50 food projects, 30 clothing projects, and more than 100 miscellaneous projects to be on display throughout the eight day exhibition. Animal species on exhibit will include poultry, dairy cattle, goats, beef, rabbits, sheep, swine, llamas, alpacas and horses. Members of 4-H and FFA learn to properly care for their animals and/or complete their projects by working with their 4-H advisors, an Agricultural Education teacher, parents, and/or other members.

The projects on exhibit will culminate a year of work for each youth organizations’ participants. The 4-H projects to be displayed include the following: large and small animals, clothing, foods, and special interest ranging from archery, electricity, collectibles, and woodworking, to rockets, first aid, creative arts, and natural resources. The FFA members will also display large and small animals as well as shop and crop projects. These projects include toolboxes, cabinets, boot scrapers, flowers, vegetables, field crops, and more.

Fairgoers will be able to watch Preble County youth participate in a clothing style review, numerous livestock shows, the Cook-Off and Mystery Mixer, the Food Show and much more.

For those in attendance who require mobility assistance the fair board will be offering a scooter rental, which will be available in the handicap parking area.

Daily admission is $7 per person (8 and under is free). Week-long passes are also available for $25.

“Come out enjoy the show and have a good time,” Stevenson said. “The kids will enjoy it and the adults should be able to enjoy it. We’ve got something for everybody.”

