Eaton Class of 1974

The Eaton High School Class of 1974 will be holding a 45th class reunion on Saturday, Sept. 7, at 200 Eikenberry Dr. (off Hillcrest), at Becker Blacktop Inc. at 5 p.m. Attendees should bring their own drinks and lawn chairs. If planning on attending, inform Linda Beasley Cameron by Sept. 1, at EHS1975GRADSREUNION@gmail.com.