Pie and Cake auction raises funds for Produce Building

EATON — The annual Pie and Cake Auction was held at the Preble County Fair on Saturday, July 27 and raised $5,455.

A portion of those funds will go toward renovations at the Produce Building.

The event featured a special Elected Officials category, where 100 percent of the proceeds went towards the building renovations. However, for the other categories, only 50 percent of the proceeds went towards potential renovations, as the other 50 percent went back to the baker.

Preble County Ag Society Volunteer Lavon Wright said the Pie and Cake Auction has been hosted for years and brings excitement to the fairgrounds. Not only does Wright help the Ag Society with the fundraiser, but she also participates in the Elected Official category, as she is Preble County’s Auditor.

“I think it shows that you are trying to be involved, for one. I think it shows that you are trying to benefit the fairgrounds by helping remodel, or whatever they are going to do with this building. I think it shows that we are trying to help with the Jr. Fair,” Wright said.

Volunteer Annette Harris-Mann added, the Produce Building is the second oldest building on the Preble County Fairgrounds. The roof leaks and the foundation and floor are in poor shape. While the barn needs a lot of work, it is also a nice venue for weddings and different events. Once the renovations are made, they expect the barn to be an even better venue for events.

“This auction is fun,” Harris-Mann said. “The community really likes it.”

The total raised at the auction was $5,455, which was a record for the event. Of that number, $1,125 was brought in from the Elected Officials category. The highest an individual item sold for was $210.

“This is a record. I think it continues to grow every year, especially if we’re getting a record,” Wright said.

