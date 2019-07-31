169th Preble County Fair under way

EATON — The 169th Preble County Fair kicked off on Saturday, July 27, without the traditional parade, but with a special opening ceremony honoring veterans and celebrating the fair.

State and local officials were in attendance and several proclamations shared as the eight days of livestock and other competitions began.

From new rides and games on the midway to the traditional Saturday evening demolition derby and Ohio Colt Stakes Racing on Sunday, thousands of fairgoers found lots to see and do during the opening days of the fair — and more is on tap for the remainder of the week – including the annual parade which has been moved to celebrate the final day.

Monday evening was set to include a skid steer rodeo, and the traditional rodeo was scheduled for Tuesday, July 30. Wednesday is Senior Citizens Day and will include free admittance to everyone 65 years and older. The Preble County Council on Aging Senior Dance will be held in the Expo Expansion from 5-8 p.m. and at 7 p.m., dirt flat drags will be held in the grandstands.

Thursday evening will include both the truck and tractor pull (in the grandstands) and Jr. Fair Grand Showman of Showmen (in the Expo Building and Horse Arena) contests at 7 p.m.

Friday will include the championship draft horse pull at 7 p.m. in the Horse Arena, simultaneous with the NTPA Regional Tractor Pull, at the grandstands.

The final day of the fair, Saturday, Aug. 3, brings the parade, which begins at 11:30 a.m. on Cherry Street and ends in front of the grandstands, and the final demolition derby, set to begin at 6 p.m.

By Eddie Mowen Jr. emowen@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4056 or on Twitter @emowen_RH.

