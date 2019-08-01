PCSO investigating fatal crash

EATON — At press time, the Preble County Sheriff’s Office was continuing its investigation into a single-vehicle fatal crash which occurred on East Lexington Road, east of East Avenue in Eaton on Sunday morning, July 28.

The crash claimed the life of a West Alexandria resident.

The Preble County Sheriff’s Office dispatch center received a call at 7:11 a.m. Sunday reporting the crash, according to Sheriff Mike Simpson. The preliminary investigation determined a 1994 Ford F150 pick-up truck was traveling west on Lexington Road when the vehicle traveled off the left side of the roadway.

The vehicle struck a guardrail, according to Simpson. The guardrail traveled through the windshield and the truck overturned over a small creek.

The driver and only occupant, Wesley Bradley, 43, of West Alexandria, was pronounced dead at the scene. Bradley was transported to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office where an autopsy will be conducted.

Lexington Road was closed for approximately two hours while deputies conducted their investigation.

The Preble County Engineer made emergency repairs to the guardrail, according to Simpson. The Preble County Coroner’s Office, Eaton Fire & EMS and Eaton Police Division responded to the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the Preble County Sheriff’s Office and the PC Coroner’s Office.

