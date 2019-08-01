Traffic stop leads to two arrests

EATON — A traffic stop last week led to the arrest of two Eaton residents on drug charges.

On Tuesday, July 23, Preble County Sheriff’s deputies stopped a vehicle on East Main Street near East Avenue in Eaton for a speed violation that occurred on U.S. 35 east of Eaton, accoridng to Sheriff Mike Simpson. During contact with the driver, deputies received consent to search the vehicle.

During the search, deputies located approximately 21 grams of suspected methamphetamine in the vehicle. The driver was arrested.

As a result of the stop, deputies obtained a search warrant for a residence at 2480 Lexington Road, where the driver was residing.

”Deputies located drug paraphernalia, a small amount of additional methamphetamine, and other evidence consistent with the trafficking of drugs,” Simpson said in a press release. “A female was arrested at the residence for drug related offenses as well.”

As a result of this investigation, two people have been charged with the following crimes in Eaton Municipal Court:

Jacob Sievers, 39 of the Lexington Road address, was charged with aggravated possession of drugs, a 2nd degree felony (methamphetamine;) aggravated trafficking in drugs, a 4th degree felony (methamphetamine;) possessing criminal tools, a 5th degree felony; possession of marijuana, a minor misdemeanor and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a 4th degree misdemeanor.

Stephanie O’Neal, 50 also a resident of the Lexington Road residence, was charged with aggravated possession of drugs, a 5th degree felony (methamphetamine) and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a 4th degree misdemeanor.

At press time, bond had been set for both and both remained in the Preble County Jail.

O'Neal Sievers