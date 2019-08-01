New art center opens in downtown Eaton

EATON — Two ribbon cuttings on Friday, July 19, marked the opening of the new Preble Arts facility in downtown Eaton.

After two years of planning and remodeling, The Preble County Art Association moved from its former location on Hillcrest Drive to 207 E. Main St. (the Stotler building) and opened its doors to the public with Arts Night Out following the ribbon cuttings.

The first ribbon cutting was a celebratory ceremony for PCAA Executive Director Vicky Fanberg and the PCAA Board. The second included the Preble County Chamber of Commerce, county, city and state officials.

Arts Night Out, sponsored by LCNB Bank is a celebration of the arts which includes an art show, live music, food trucks, art activities and more.

Musician Tommy Renfro performed for the crowd, and visitors could purchase craft beer by Rhinegeist Brewery. There were several hands-on art activities for children and families to partake in.

“Artist Alley” was set up in the parking lot directly across from Preble Arts. This area included an “artist market” featuring Heidi Flory, Rick Wenning, Netta’s Naturals, Lavendel Farms and others.

Peggy Shunning, Kelsey Daugherty, Netta’s Naturals, Yetunde Rodrigues, Erica Keener, and June Jessie were among the first represented artists. Dan Robertson is the first solo exhibit in the new facility, according to Executive Director Vicky Fanberg.

The $1.5 million Preble Arts facility project was supported by many community partners including the Timken Foundation of Canton, Mary Bullen & Polly Kronenberger, the State of Ohio, Henny Penny, Vectren Foundation, Hampden E. and Erma R. Catterton Fund of the Dayton Foundation, Brooke Gould Charitable Trust, Electro-Cap, W.E. Smith Charitable Foundation, Cargill Cares, U.S. Bank Foundation, Parker Hannifin, Somerville Bank, Beoddy Oil, Simon Insurance, RDA Group Architects, Muha Construction, Opti-vise IT, Skyline Chili, and other individual donors.

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4056 or on Twitter @emowen_RH.

