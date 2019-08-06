News briefs

TVS office hours

The Twin Valley South High School/Middle School office is now open from 7 a.m.-3 p.m. The first day for students will be Monday, Aug. 19. Students new to the district can now register. To register a new student, parents need to bring a birth certificate, medical records, Social Security number, two proof of residency documents and custody papers if applicable. For high school students, call the school at 937-839-4693 to schedule an appointment. High school students may also now pick up schedules. Schedule changes may be made through Friday, Aug. 9.

Gratis Public Library book sale

Gratis Public Library is currently having a book sale. Books for sale include adult fiction and mysteries. Gratis Public Library is located at 15 Franklin Street, Gratis.

Road closure

Hollansburg Road is closed between Primrose Road and New Paris Hillsboro Road for approximately five weeks for a full bridge replacement. No traffic will be permitted. This closure will be specifically between Box 8827 and Box 8478. For additional information, contact the Preble County Engineers Office at 937-456-4600.

Road closure

Somers Gratis Road between boxes 4059 and 4218, beginning at Quaker Trace Road and ending at Wayne Trace Road is closed for approximately four weeks for a full bridge replacement. No traffic will be permitted. For additional information, contact the Preble County Engineers Office at 937-456-4600.

Business After Hours

The public is invited to a Preble County Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours event on Thursday, Aug. 15, from 5-7 p.m., at the the First Presbyterian Church, 123 W. Decatur St., Eaton. This Business After Hours presentation will feature the staff of Reid Health’s Eaton Family & Specialty Care, Dr. Amy Goff, Carrie Kerby FNP-C and Kimberly Reffitt FNP-C, who will discuss “Physician versus Nurse Practitioner: What is the difference?” and why it is important to schedule annual Medicare Wellness visits. This after-hours presentation will include refreshments and giveaways. The presentation will begin at 5:30 p.m.

37th Annual Derby Days Festival

The 2019 Derby Days festival is scheduled to be held from Aug. 15-17. The parade is scheduled to take place on Saturday, Aug. 17 at 11 a.m. in the Village of Lewisburg. Line up will be on North Main Street and will begin at 9 a.m. Bands and other groups not involved with judging should be in line by 10:30 a.m. Interested parties should contact Tracy Woodworth at ctwoodworth@roadrunner.com.

Derby Days Cruise-In

The 29th Annual Derby Days Cruise-In will be held on Saturday, Aug. 17 from 5-10 p.m. Free dash plaques to the first 100 entries and 20 awards for Best Show. There will be a large fireworks display at 10 p.m. Register at the Lewisburg Firehouse with a registration fee of $10.

Former Lewisburg Rainbow Girls get together

On Saturday, Aug. 17, from 2-4 p.m. at Lewisburg United Church of Christ, all former Lewisburg Rainbow Girls are invited to visit and remember with friends and mother advisors of the former organization. Bring any photos or mementos to share.

Chamber Classic Golf Outing registration

The 2019 Preble County Chamber Classic Golf Outing is set for Friday, Aug. 23, at Beechwood Golf Course in Arcanum. Proceeds from the event benefit the chamber’s annual academic and Ohio Business Week scholarships. Registration is now open, and sponsorships and donations being sought. Additional information and registration forms can be found online at www.preblecountyohio.com. Space is limited. Contact the chamber office 937-456-4949 for additional information. Registration deadline is Friday, Aug. 16.

City of Eaton financial report

The City of Eaton has filed its Annual Financial Report for the year ended Dec. 31, 2018. Copies of this report are on file in the office of the Director of Finance, 328 North Maple Street, Eaton, and are available for inspection.

PCHS seeking historic barns

The Preble County Historical Society is partnering with Friends of Ohio Barns as it brings a historic barn conference to Preble County in 2020. To make this event an even greater success, the PCHS will be producing a book of historic and unique barns in Preble County along with its eight covered bridges. To nominate a “Timber Framed” barn from the 19th or very early 20th century in Preble county; contact the PCHS as soon as possible at 937-787-4256 or via email at preblecountyhistoricalsociety@frontier.com. All submissions will be reviewed for historic and architecture value and could possibly be included in the Preble Barns and Bridges book and/or be a part of the Friends of Ohio Barns Conference in the spring of 2020.

Lewisburg Alumni Association Scholarship

The Lewisburg Alumni Association will be offering $2,000 scholarships this year. An applicant must be a graduate of Tri-County North High School and have completed one year at a college/accredited technical school and plan to return as a full-time student during the 2019-2020 school year. Applications are available at the following Lewisburg locations: The Brown Memorial Library, Brookville Building and Savings, and LCNB National Bank.

Road closure

Pyrmont Road between Ohio 503 and Box 6138 is closed to New Market Banta Road for a full bridge replacement. No traffic will be permitted. The closure will be in effect until Wednesday, Nov. 27. For additional information, contact the Preble County Engineer’s Office at 937-456-4600.

Tornado Sirens

Preble County will test tornado sirens on the first Wednesday of every month at noon, weather permitting. In the event of inclement weather on that day, sirens will not be tested until the following month.

GED Classes in Preble County

The MVCTC Aspire Program continues to offer GED classes in Preble County on Monday and Wednesdays. Monday morning classes are from 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Evening classes are from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Attendees can earn their high school diploma and jump-start their careers. Classes are held in the Preble County Learning Center (formerly Sinclair Community College, soon to be Edison State) located at 450 Washington-Jackson Rd., Eaton. Enter through the YMCA’s main entrance. For morning class information, contact instructor Patty Emerson at pemerson@mvctc.com or call 937-854-6287, or for evening class information, contact Cara Anderson at caraanderson@mvctc.com. New student orientations are held the first Tuesday of each month, from 9 a.m. or at 5:30 p.m. All classes are free.