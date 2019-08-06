FFA and 4-H members participate in judging contest at fair

EATON — The Preble County Fair FFA and 4-H Livestock Judging Contest was held on Thursday, Aug. 1. According to National Trail Ag Teacher Eric Kennel, this competition is to help the kids learn evaluation skills, compare and contrast different species, and learn what attributes make quality animals.

This judging contest was hosted by National Trail Miami Valley Career Technology Center (MVCTC) FFA and sponsored by Farm Credit Mid-America.

This is the second year this event was held. According to Kennel, the event was created as another activity to keep fair participants active throughout the week.

“It is very important that we continue this judging contest, because students are trying to build evaluation skills, critical thinking, get them to put reasoning behind things that they do, develop those skills, and it adds back in to the things we do in the classroom every day with our students,” he said.

Mindy Ward served as one of the Superintendent Judges for the Livestock Judging Contest. For her, this contest is a way to teach kids valuable skills and get them interested in judging.

“This gives the kids confidence on how to pick out the quality animals for them to show in the future,” she said. “I think this gives them a sense of competitiveness and decision making skills. It will also give them experience if they want to judge in FFA or 4-H later.

“We’re trying to recruit kids to get excited about it and hopefully they’ll continue to do it throughout their whole career.”

Three random participants were selected to receive a gift card. Those recipients were Ellie Lawson, Elijah Thacker, and Carson Adkins.

Senior Division Individual winners were: 10th place, Brady Sorrell; ninth place, Cheyenne Baker; eighth place, Delaney Shively; seventh place, Haley Koehl; sixth place, Megan Roell; fifth place, Wyatt House; fourth place, Skyler Ward; third place, Bekah Sunvold; second place, Claire Sorrell and first place, Lynnlee Voge.

Third place Senior Team was Ultimate Livestock, including: Claire Sorrell, Brady Sorrell, Emma Arnett, and Grant Ulrich.

Second place Senior Team was Twin Valley South MVCTC FFA, including: Lynnlee Voge, Bekah Sunvold, Cheyenne Baker, and Chyann Kendel.

First place Senior Team was National Trail MVCTC FFA, including: Skyler Ward, Wyatt House, Haley Koehl, and Hannah Lee.

Junior Division individual winners were: 10th place, Sarah Abner; ninth place, Leah Schmidt, eighth place, Nate Schmidt; seventh place, Erin Kring; sixth place, Andrew Johnson; fifth place, Carley Hamm; fourth place, Case Roell; third place, Addison Campbell; second place Mac Dare and first place, Hannah Gray.

Third place Junior Team was Somers Super Beef, including: Hannah Gray, Jenna Hall, Sally White, and Zack Miller.

Second place Junior Team was Dixon Township Swine, including: Mac Dare, Nate Schmidt, Leah Schmidt, and Mikayla Henning.

First place Junior Team was Ultimate Livestock, including: Addison Campbell, Chandler Ulrich, Piper Campbell, and Aidan Koehl.

The prizes for this contest were sponsored by Farm Credit Mid-America. For Senior Financial Officer Amy Weaver this was a way for Farm Credit Mid-America to give back to their customers.

“We were really excited with how the judging contest went last year and are looking for a place where we can help with the fair, in addition to purchasing livestock, and it looked like a good fit for us to help sponsor and support our customer’s children,” she said.

“This judging contest helps go along with the educational process. We take care of our livestock, we raise our livestock, we work with our livestock, so we can enjoy showing them at the county fair, but it is also being judged is part of that, so what better way for the kids to learn to pick out their animals for the next year than to practice their judging and learn from their peers and other professionals in the industry.”

