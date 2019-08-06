Senior edition

EATON — Operation Street Smart: Franklin County Sheriff’s Office officials will be at The Grange providing current and up-to-date narcotics information on trends, terminology, paraphernalia, and physiological effects to those individuals who deal with today’s youth on a daily basis. This free event is open to the public on Tuesday, Sept. 24 from noon-4 p.m. Please RSVP to 937-456-4947.

Tech Support: Eaton Computer will be at the senior activities center teaching about video calling on Friday, Aug. 23, at 10 a.m. Please RSVP at 937-456-4947

Health Advance Directives: Plan ahead and protect yourself with these legal series classes. Pre-register for any or all of these informative classes and learn more about your legal rights, legal resources you can access, ways to handle your legal issue, and more. August 14: Financial power of attorney, and Aug. 21: Wills and estates. All classes are held at the senior activities center at 2 p.m. This series is brought to you by Advocates for Basic Legal Equality, Inc. Call to pre-register, 937-456-4947.

Donations: We need the following items. Shower chairs, Depends (L& XL), rollator walkers, wheel chairs, grab bars, toilet risers, and bedside commodes. Thank you.

Chronic Disease Self-Management Workshop: Learn to better self-manage your health. Topics will include, strategies to deal with stress, fatigue, pain, weight management, and depression. Using physical activity to maintain and improve strength, flexibility, and endurance. Appropriate use of medications, and communicating effectively with family, friends, and health professionals. This class is a 6-week long class beginning Oct. 1. Each class runs from 9:30 to noon. Space is limited, call to reserve your spot, 937-456-4947. There is no charge to attend this workshop.

Panama Canal: On the Coral Princess from Nov. 2-17. Call for details on this fabulous cruise, 937-456-4947

Wolf Creek Habitat: Join us on this Mini Trip to see the wolves! We will observe the wolves on the observation deck to view and take pictures of the wolves in Brookville, Indiana on Saturday, Oct. 12. $35 for members, $45 for nonmembers.

‘Hairspray’ at Beef & Boards: This musical comedy is set in 1960’s Baltimore, with a dance-loving teen, Tracy Turnblad auditioning for a spot on “The Corny Collins Show.” Upon winning, she becomes an overnight celebrity, a trendsetter in dance, fun, and fashion. After the show, we will eat at the buffet at Beef & Boards. You will be picked up at the senior activities center. Last day to say “yes” is Aug. 9!

Spotlight on San Antonio Holiday: Discover San Antonio’s beautiful River Walk, one of the prettiest parts of the city. The haven of trees, pathways, stone bridges and glistening water winds through the city center and reveals its deep culture and vibrant personality. During the holiday season the River Walk sparkles even brighter with millions of decorative lights illuminating its already charming atmosphere. It will dazzle you with luminaries, twinkling displays and festive ornaments that are nearly everywhere. You are sure to lose yourself in the spirit of the holiday season as you stroll along the river surrounded by festive decorations. This trip takes place Dec. 1-5. Call for cost and further details. You will be picked up at the senior activities center and taken to the Cincinnati Airport.

All activities are located at the Senior Activities Center at 800 East St. Clair St. in Eaton, unless otherwise mentioned in the post. Like our Facebook Page at https://www.facebook.com/preblecountycouncilonaging/ or give us a call at 937-456-4947. Visit our website at www.PrebleSeniorCenter.org. Membership at the Senior Center is $10 a year. In addition to other benefits, members automatically receive our bi-monthly “Senior Scene” newsletter that features all our latest news and activities.