West Alexandria news

WEST ALEXANDRIA — Birthdays this week: Bevin Hager, Charles Graham, Morgan House, David Ehler, Becky Unger Singer, Jerica Holthaus, Mason Holthaus, Moire Allison Fudge, Michelle Bailey, Allen Samson, Ryan Shelton, Carlee Petelle, Emelia Frei, Shari Menke, Clayton Smith, Barbara Boggs, Ed Noble, Michael Wiegand, Jerri Klink, Harold Rosfeld, Edna Shiverdecker, Lynnette Schmidt, Mark Lindloff, Christopher Keener.

Anniversaries this week: Jared and Jessica King, John and Beth Bassler, Mike and Shirleann Fahrenholz, Jason and Dana Hora, Austin and Lindsey Cole, Clinton and Lyndsay House, Steve and Amanda Byrd, John and Beth Bassler, Phillip and Angie Johnson, Don and Carlee Petelle.

TVS HS/MS Open

Twin Valley South High School/Middle School Office is open from 7 a.m.-3 p.m. beginning August 5. The first day for students will be Monday, Aug. 19. Students new to the district may register beginning Monday, Aug. 5. To register a new student, parents need to bring a birth certificate, medical records, SS number, two proof of residency, and custody papers if applicable. For high school students, please call the school at 839-4693 to schedule an appointment. High school students may pick up schedules beginning Monday, Aug. 5. Schedule changes may be made through Friday, Aug. 9.

American Legion

Euchre and Ladies Night every Wednesday evening. Doors open at 6:30 and Euchre starts at 7 p.m. with a 50/50 raffle. Sr. Fun Bunch meets every Thursday from 1-4 p.m. for music and dancing. The next SAL Steak Fry is Saturday, Aug. 10, from 5-7 p.m. Rock the Jukebox and carry-in Friday, Aug. 16, from 7-11 p.m. at 1477 Ohio 503 South.

Annual Community Picnic

The West Alexandria Business/Community/School Partnership committee will hold the twenty-seventh annual Community Picnic on Thursday, Aug. 15 from 4-7 p.m. in the commons at the Twin Valley South School. Meal tickets are still $1.50 but, for the first time, the meal will include ice cream from Bratt Tasties. There will be drawings throughout the evening for door prizes donated by businesses and organizations. Some of the great prizes include a bicycle, donated by the University of Dayton, original artwork by TVS graduate, Maggie Reckers and artist Erica Keener, and admission tickets for the Cincinnati Zoo, along with numerous other prizes and gift cards. Additional tickets for the drawing are $1 each or 6 for $5. Drawings will begin at 5:15 p.m. Since the start of the picnic in 1992 this annual event has been a very popular event to start the school year and bring the community together. The opening and pledge to the flag will begin at 4:15 p.m. followed by the introduction and recognition of the new TVS school staff. The TVS cheerleaders will be announced and perform at approximately 4:45 p.m. followed by the TVS football team with the H.S. Marching Band performing the fight song. There will be many local non-profit organizations, businesses and colleges and universities present for the duration of the picnic. If interested in having an information table at the picnic, or to donate to the raffle, please contact Erin at 937-336-2073 or email elu937@yahoo.com.

Downtown Saturday Nights

The West Alexandria Celebration Committee is sponsoring Downtown Saturday Nights the third Saturday of each month, next on Aug. 17, from 5-9 p.m. There will be vendors set up in the parking lot across from the Town Hall and we encourage everyone to visit the businesses in town, as well. These Downtown Saturday Nights will continue every third Saturday through October from 5-9 p.m.

TVR&GC Annual Youth Night

Twin Valley Rod and Gun Club has moved their Annual Youth Night to Tuesday, Aug. 20, from 6-8 p.m. at 9361 Germantown Pike. Youth 17 years and younger are invited to learn and earn prizes with supervised archery, bait-casting, rifle/air-rifle and shotgun shooting. Refreshments will be served afterwards. This event is made possible by a Division of Wildlife Grant.

St. John Church

A presentation of the Reverend Pastor Mark Moore’s Israel Adventure will take place on Tuesday, Aug. 13 at 6:30 p.m. in the St. John Church Fellowship Hall. The presentation is about 60 minutes long, and light refreshments will be served at 20 E. South Street. Our mission for the month of August is the WACOCA Local Needs Fund. We provide a meal to the Homeless Shelter the first Thursday of the month.

Salem Lutheran Church

Salem Lutheran welcomes all to join us for our annual Ice Cream Social on Saturday, Aug. 17, in the Fellowship Hall from 4-7 p.m. Your favorite flavors of ice cream will be offered, as well as home-made sandwiches, salads, and desserts. We welcome your support for our missions through this event. The Men’s Breakfast and Bible Study will meet Saturday, Aug. 17 at 7:30 a.m. in the Fellowship Hall. Salem Women of the NALC are collecting school supplies and backpacks to donate to Preble County students in need. Donations to the Tornado Relief Effort are also appreciated.

The annual Summer Splash, July 16, was a splashing success. The Preble Shawnee Middle School students provided wonderful entertainment and many area churches were in attendance. We served about 60 ladies, young and old.

Coups for Troops: we collect unwanted or recently expired -up to two months- coupons for troops overseas. There is a designated basket in the church library.

The August Special Offering is designated for the Scholarship Fund.

Church of the Brethren

The next Community Meal will be on Wednesday, Sept. 4, at the West Alexandria Church of the Brethren, 22 East Oak St.,

from 5-6:30 p.m. Community Meals will continue the first Wednesday of each month through June.

By Mary Lunsford West Alexandria Correspondent

Send items for West Alexandria news to Mary Lunsford at meeerylou@yahoo.com.

