Grace Lutheran blood drive, Aug. 15

EATON — Show a commitment to helping save lives by supporting the Grace Lutheran Church community blood drive Thursday, Aug. 15, from 1-7 p.m. in the social hall, 111 Lutheran Drive, Eaton.

Everyone who registers to donate will receive the “My Commitment Defines Me – I Donate Blood” t-shirt and a chance to win a YETI cooler and gear. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call 937-461-3220.

The YETI Adventure Package is the grand prize in the Community Blood Center Lifesaving Adventure campaign. Everyone who registers to donate from April 29 through Nov. 2 is automatically entered in the drawing to win a YETI Tundra Cooler, plus 27 genuine YETI accessories including a pair of Base Camp chairs.

The “My Commitment Defines Me” t-shirt is a gift to everyone who registers to donate now through Aug. 31. It’s the second of three t-shirt designs in the Lifesaving Adventure campaign.

The Grace Lutheran Church blood drives offer the opportunity to donate platelets and plasma with extended hours. These blood components are vital for the treatment of cancer, trauma, organ transplant, and burn patients. Platelet and plasma donors are in high demand, especially those with blood types A, AB, or B positive. Find out more at www.GivingBlood.org or talk to an apheresis specialist at 937-461-3220.