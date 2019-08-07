PCCOA holds dance at fairgrounds

EATON — Senior Day at the Preble County Fair was Wednesday, July 31. This was the day the fair opened its gates and allowed all senior citizens free entrance. To celebrate, Preble County Council on Aging (PCCOA) moved its weekly Thursday Night Dance to the fairgrounds for the week, as they do every year.

The Thursday Night Dance was created years ago by the PCCOA’s Participants’ Council, which is a group of seniors. Every week there is live music by the Silvertones and a $1 menu. Seniors can come out to the Grange, enjoy the company of fellow seniors, and eat a cheap, but delicious, dinner, all while being active.

Judy Biltz, member of Participant’s Council, explained, the weekly dance gives senior citizens a way to get exercise, while having fun. Moving the dance to the fairgrounds gives them something additional to look forward to.

“It’s a great group, they enjoy it, and it is a lot of fun. It looks like we have a packed house tonight, which is awesome,” she said. “I’ve been doing the Senior Dances for years. It is something I enjoy. I love seeing everybody else get involved and be with other people. Everybody is like one big family.”

Biltz said, it is important for the fairgrounds to host senior day, because many senior citizens are on a fixed income.

“I think it is good for the seniors, it gives them something to look forward to do and something to do. I think they look forward to it every year,” she said. “The dance is good for the fair, because people can view and eat and do all of that.”

Betty Huff is a regular participant in the Thursday Night Dances. She has been to the dance every year it has been hosted at the fairgrounds. She “loves it” at the fairgrounds and enjoys it even more when they moved the dance to the Expo Expansion, instead of Rotary Junction.

For her, Senior Day is important, because it is a way of celebrating the senior citizens of Preble County.

“The seniors are on a fixed income for one thing. There are a lot of active, fun loving seniors out there who want to get out and have a good time, and some of them can’t afford it. I think this is a way of honoring senior citizens,” she said. “Come out and join us and have a good time — every Thursday at The Grange from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m.”

Lonny Kidd said the Preble County Fair is a great place to meet people and friends. It is also a good place for the politicians to come and meet the people, he explained. He has attended the fair edition of the Senior Dance every year it has happened.

“I wouldn’t miss it. It is a unique atmosphere. We have a dance every Thursday that the seniors go to. We average 115 people — that is a lot of seniors. It changes everything to come [to the fairgrounds]. We come early, see the fair and eat the fair food. Then, we come here and get to dance and hopefully show some of the other seniors there are things to do at the Senior Center,” he said.

https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2019/08/web1_PCCOA1.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2019/08/web1_PCCOA2.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2019/08/web1_PCCOA3.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2019/08/web1_PCCOA4.jpg Senior Day at the Preble County Fair was Wednesday, July 31. This was the day the fair opened its gates and allowed all senior citizens free entrance. To celebrate, Preble County Council on Aging (PCCOA) moved its weekly Thursday Night Dance to the fairgrounds for the week, as they do every year. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2019/08/web1_PCCOA5.jpg Senior Day at the Preble County Fair was Wednesday, July 31. This was the day the fair opened its gates and allowed all senior citizens free entrance. To celebrate, Preble County Council on Aging (PCCOA) moved its weekly Thursday Night Dance to the fairgrounds for the week, as they do every year. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2019/08/web1_PCCOA6.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2019/08/web1_PCCOA7.jpg

By Kelsey Kimbler kkimbler@registerherald.com

Reach Kelsey Kimbler at 937-683-4061 or on Twitter @KKimbler_RH

Reach Kelsey Kimbler at 937-683-4061 or on Twitter @KKimbler_RH