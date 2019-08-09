Lewisburg proposing recreation center

LEWISBURG — A proposed Arts & Recreation Facility for the Village of Lewisburg is in the planning and fundraising stage. Village officials held a work session regarding the facility on Thursday, July 18.

With the help of Mote & Associates, the village has prepared a flyer which details the plans for the facility.

According to officials, Lewisburg Village Council has been evaluating the needs of the community. They have met with several community groups and developed a preliminary plan for a recreational facility which will contain a music/theater component.

This 36,000 square foot facility is proposed to be a multi purpose recreational facility with the following amenities:

•Three full-size basketball/volleyball courts with rubberized floor.

•Removable turf field for soccer, football, etc.

•Two-lane walking/running track.

•3,700 square foot music/arts/theater room with seating for 200.

•Concession stand with indoor/outdoor seating.

•2,200 square foot mezzanine with weight room and batting cages.

•360 square foot community room.

•Men’s and women’s restrooms.

•Two vendor spaces to support the center

•Equipment storage space.

The total cost of the facility is estimated to be $3,200,000. According to council member Ted Thies, the village is ready to start the fundraising campaign for the project.

Thies acknowledged that the project “is costly,” but said, “I think it is going to be something good for the community.”

He asked his fellow council members for ideas for fundraising. He asked if they should start a 501(c)(3) and run it themselves or solicit a company which would operate it for them. Council discussed how the building would be operated and staffed throughout the day.

Council also discussed reaching out to various organizations to partner with them, including a local soccer league.

Thies added, this recreational center wouldn’t just be for Lewisburg residents. He hopes to bring people in from neighboring communities, including Eaton, Brookville, and Richmond, Indiana.

Council agreed to continue research on fundraising. If interested in learning more or becoming a sponsor or donor, contact Ted Thies at tthies@pro1mechanical.com or 937-286-6896 or Mayor Marsha Jones at marsha.jones@lewisburg.net or 937-286-2376.

By Kelsey Kimbler kkimbler@registerherald.com

Reach Kelsey Kimbler at 937-683-4061 or on Twitter @KKimbler_RH

