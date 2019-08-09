Talent contest to be held at Derby Days

LEWISBURG — The Village of Lewisburg’s annual Derby Days festival will be held from Thursday, Aug. 15 through Saturday, Aug. 17. The festival offers different attractions throughout the weekend, and for the first time ever will feature a talent contest.

The Derby Days Talent Contest will be held on Thursday, Aug. 15, at 7:30 p.m. The contest will be rain or shine and will be held indoors in the event of inclement weather.

According to Chairperson Mark Madigan, this is a long awaited event he has been trying to organize for years. After receiving the “go ahead” he was dedicated to making the competition the best it could be.

The competition is sponsored by the Lewisburg Community Association and will feature several celebrity judges, including: Steve Baker from News Center 7, State Representative J. Todd Smith, and Carly Smith with 2 News.

There will also be cash prizes for the winners.

Madigan hopes the talent contest will bring people out on opening day and give them something new to experience.

“It is such a hot item right now — you have America’s Got Talent, The Voice, all these shows on T.V. and people watch them. If they have a place for people to go and try to get on the show, there are usually 8,000 to 10,000 people that show up for these crazy auditions,” he said.

“People have an interest in showcasing their talents and I knew we had some local talent in the area. People enjoy watching it — people enjoy to be entertained. I always thought it was a win-win. Hopefully, it will be as successful as it is starting to be.”

There is a max of 15 contestants allowed for the competition, 12 of which are already taken. However, Madigan would like to get additional applications for “stand by” in case any of the participants cancel last minute.

The competition is open to anyone, regardless if they live in Lewisburg or not.

If interested in signing up for the competition, contact Madigan at 937-272-6480 and leave a message.

By Kelsey Kimbler kkimbler@registerherald.com

Reach Kelsey Kimbler at 937-683-4061 or on Twitter @KKimbler_RH

