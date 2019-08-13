Pitmasters competition planned for PC

EATON — Next year, Preble County may have its very own Pitmasters challenge. The competition will be lined up down the midway of the Preble County Fairgrounds, but the event will not be held during fair week.

According to Organizer Matt Lunsford, tickets can be purchased to try the food, but entry will be free. Rules will be similar to BBQ Pitmasters on television.

There is also talk about having an evening event for Jr. Fair kids, so they can be a part of the cooking fun as well.

The proceeds for this event will go toward funding the Preble County Junior Fair and 4-H Projects.

“We want to make it a family event at the Preble County Fairgrounds to help support fair projects and 4-H projects,” he said. “The fair is important to our families, it is important to [Fair Manager Jim Shute], it is something for kids – we believe 4-H makes good citizens.

“It takes a lot of money to run a fair. People don’t have any idea the expenses this fair goes through – or the expenses Jr. Fair goes through! Just ribbons and trophies, like everything else, there is only so much money. I believe people will come out and support it. I think they will enjoy it and have a good time.

“We’re going to give every dime away, we’re not going to keep it. We’re going to pay expenses and everything else we’re giving away. I want this to be here long after we’re gone.”

Reach Kelsey Kimbler at 937-683-4061 or on Twitter @KKimbler_RH

