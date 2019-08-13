Commissioners send correspondence to BOE

EATON — The Preble County Board of Commissioners sent correspondence to Preble County Board of Elections on Wednesday, Aug. 7 — according to Commission Clerk Kim Keller, the letter was to address the BOE’s building concerns and request to move to the former Art Center building.

The board also noted receipt of a petition to vacate an alley in the hamlet of Morning Sun, as well as a resolution from Israel Township Board of Trustees regarding the same hamlet.

Commissioners approved a resolution establishing a review and hearing for vacating the alley in Morning Sun and noted receipt of a legal ad regarding the same.

In other business:

•The board signed a letter to the Army Corps of Engineers regarding grant work and ability to acquire property as needed.

•The board authorized a payment in the amount of $1,000 to Veteran’s Services.

•The board authorized an expenditure of $9,456 to the Engineer for the purchase of precast box culvert.

•The board noted receipt of a pavement marking project agreement with Aero-Mark Co.

Preble County Commissioners meet every Monday and Wednesday at 9 a.m. in the Preble County Courthouse, unless noted otherwise.

By Kelsey Kimbler kkimbler@registerherald.com

Reach Kelsey Kimbler at 937-683-4061 or on Twitter @KKimbler_RH

