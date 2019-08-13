Chamber Classic registration deadline near

PREBLE COUNTY — The 2019 Preble County Chamber Classic Golf Outing is set for Friday, Aug. 23, at Beechwood Golf Course in Arcanum. Proceeds from the event benefit the chamber’s annual academic and Ohio Business Week scholarships.

Registration remains open through Friday, Aug. 16, and sponsorships are still available. Additional information and registration forms can be found online at www.preblecountyohio.com.

Premier sponsors are Reid Health and Edison State Community College.

Space is limited. Contact the chamber office 937-456-4949 for additional information.