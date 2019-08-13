19-year-old arrested on rape charge

GRATIS TOWNSHIP — Last week, the Preble County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 19-year-old male suspect after investigating his reported sexual activity with a 13-year-old victim.

On Tuesday, Aug. 6, detectives began their investigation and arrested Devin Michael Tutt of Gratis Township the same day, according to Sheriff Mike Simpson.

“The victim reports that she had been conversing with the suspect on social media and agreed to meet the suspect,” Simpson said in a press release. “The victim states that she was raped inside the suspect’s vehicle in a secluded location.”

Tutt has been formally charged in Eaton Municipal Court with one count of rape, a first-degree felony. Bond was set by the court at $500,000 cash or surety. A preliminary hearing before Judge Paul Henry is scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 14, at 9 a.m., according to EMC records.

Detectives believe it is possible there may be additional victims. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Preble County Sheriff’s Office at 937-456-6262.

According to Eaton Municipal Court records, Tutt had previously pleaded guilty to contributing to the delinquency of a child, a first-degree misdemeanor, in June, after being arrested in February by Camden Police. He had received a 15-day jail sentence which was suspended and was currently serving one year probation on the charge, according to EMC records.

