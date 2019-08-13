Grand jury issues indictments

EATON —A Preble County grand jury issued the following indictments during a Monday, Aug. 5, session:

Christopher Ryan Smith, at large, Eaton, possession of heroin, criminal trespass and possessing drug abuse instruments; Cale Emerson Clinger, 3454 U.S. 40 E., Apt. 12, Lewisburg, trespass in a habitation; Levi A. Robertson, 34 2nd Street, Camden, aggravated possession of drugs; Alaina Nicole Spice, 1425 Wiley Street, Fairborn, aggravated possession of drugs, possessing drug abuse instruments and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Also: Trevor Michael Schack, 5141 Seville Drive, Fairborn, aggravated possession of drugs, possessing drug abuse instruments and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Deborah L. Grubb, 102 W. Chicago Street, Eaton, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of drugs and illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility; Heather Lynn Babayev, 3768 Jacksonburg Road, Hamilton, trespass in a habitation.

Also: Steven J. Leonard, 3768 Jacksonburg Road, Hamilton, trespass in a habitation; Abdulqadir A. Moallim, 2403 Vining Drive, Columbus, aggravated possession of drugs; Brandon Tyler Welsh, 78 Gasper-Somers Road, Camden, kidnapping, domestic violence and felonious assault; Christopher L. Fulton, 808 North Barron Street, Eaton, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of drugs and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Also: Eric C. Lewis, 101 Donna Drive, Camden, aggravated possession of drugs, obstructing official business and criminal damaging or endangering; Dexter A. Dixon, 9 E. Cottage Avenue, Apt. B, West Carrollton, violating a protection order; Patricia Marie Nester, 423 Village South Drive, Eaton, aggravated possession of drugs and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Tiffany Amber Cooper, 25 Paw Paw Street, Dayton, tampering with evidence, trafficking in marijuana, with specification, trafficking in marijuana, with specification and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Also: Alexander Joseph Gregory, 183 Purcell Avenue, Xenia, tampering with evidence, trafficking in marijuana, with specification, trafficking in marijuana, with specification and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Kord L. McGuire, 385 Quinn Road, West Alexandria, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Corey Morgan, 32 Quaker Trace Road, West Alexandria, aggravated possession of drugs and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Alexander Stiver, 6435 Duffield Road, New Paris, aggravated possession of drugs and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Also: Xavier Malaci Austin Miller, 48 Sample Drive, West Alexandria, attempted murder, felonious assault, felonious assault and domestic violence; Marshall Springs Woolum, 6194 Camden College Corner Road; College Corner, Ohio, receiving stolen property; Stephanie Diane O’Neal, 2480 E. Lexington Road, Eaton, aggravated possession of drugs and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Jacob A. Sievers, 2480 E. Lexington Road, Eaton, aggravated possession of drugs with specification and aggravated trafficking in drugs.

Also: Amanda J. Ruby, 100 E. Cumberland Street, Lewisburg, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of marijuana and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Aaron M. Davis, 611 McGuire Drive, Camden, aggravated possession of drugs, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia and operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them – OVI, and Isaiah Aaron Davis, 9841 Gratis Jacksonburg Road, Camden, aggravated possession of drugs and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.