Preble County Court hears drug, theft, probation violation cases

EATON — Preble County Common Pleas Court heard cases involving drugs, theft, and probation violation last week. Judge Stephen R. Bruns presided.

Christina Ann Allen, 39, of West Alexandria, was arraigned on charges of possession of drugs or cocaine. Allen was arrested at her place of employment after failing to appear for a previous hearing.

“When you don’t show up you don’t leave us with many options,” Judge Bruns told the defendant.

Bruns appointed attorney Kevin Lennen to represent Allen and then released her on her own recognizance.

“You get one more bite of the apple and that’s it,” Bruns said. “If you don’t show a second time I’ll set a really high bond or have you held without bond.”

Allen’s next court appearance will take place Friday at 8:30 a.m.

Michael Lee Kleismit II, 34, of Lewisburg, was sentenced on charges of theft, a fifth-degree felony, and community control violation. A third charge of trespassing in a habitation was dismissed in accordance with a plea agreement between Kleismit and the Preble County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

Kleismit attempted to take responsibility for his actions in court, including expressing remorse about their effect on the victim.

“That man didn’t deserve what happened to him,” Kleismit told the judge before sentence was handed down. “I do deserve what’s going to happen to me.”

Judge Bruns was complimentary of statements the defendant made while cooperating with officers conducting a pre-sentencing investigation.

“I thought it was fairly insightful when you said that the victim probably felt violated,” Bruns said. “It’s good that you’re able to recognize how your actions affect other people.”

Bruns sentenced Kleismit to three years of community control. If Kleismit fails to complete the terms of his probation – which include successful completion of a treatment program at Recovery and Wellness Centers of Midwest Ohio — he could face up to 12 months incarceration.

Raymond E. Steck, 46, of Eaton, was sentenced on charges of possession of drugs or heroin and aggravated possession. Attorney Brian Muenchenbach spoke in his client’s defense.

“Since the time this happened he has distanced himself from a lot of bad influences,” Muenchenbach said.

The defendant agreed.

“I think he hit the nail right on the head, Your Honor,” Steck said when asked if he had anything further to add.

Steck was sentenced to three years of community control. As part of the terms of his probation he must complete a substance abuse treatment refresher course at River City Correctional Facility in Cincinnati.

