West Alexandria news

WEST ALEXANDRIA — Birthdays this week: Cheryl Washington, Chuck Smith, Rick Napier, Gregory Spratt, Jerri Van Hoose, Diana Killen, Richard Donohoo, Sue Belvo, Jo Lindloff, Conner Martin, Brian DeVilbiss, Danielle Kreitzer, Patricia Haas, Darold Grubb, Jacob Wells, Debbie Davis, Rachel Smith, Maddux Armstrong, Rick Brownlee, Dustin Miller, Randy Bryant, Jo Lindloff, Cailey McNinch, Lindsey Nicole Carpenter, Rachel Elizabeth Carpenter, Mackenzie Jackson, Jeff Sebald, Eric Weber, Grayson Rivers, Katie Griggs, Jason DeLong, Brandi Wathen, David Good, Brad Johnson, Jody Miller, Shelley Gates, in memory of Shirley Wells, in memory of Shirley Weber.

Anniversaries this week: Derick and Emily Meyers, Cliff and Simi Johnson, in memory of Dr. Mark and Carolyn Ulrich

Downtown Saturday Nights

Due to a lack of support the Celebration Committee has decided to cancel all future Downtown Saturday Nights.

Smoked Chicken or BBQ Pork Chop Dinners

The West Alexandria Celebration Committee is selling smoked chicken or barbecue pork chop dinners on Sunday, Sept. 22 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at 73 N. Main Street, next to Subway. All funds raised will be used to help pay for toys purchased for Santa Villa and the July 4 fireworks. Food prepared by Hog Wild Smokehouse Ribs. Half a smoked chickenwith dinner roll, applesauce and choice of green beans or baked beans is $7. A 3/4 pound smoked pork chop with dinner roll, applesauce and choice of green beans or baked beans is $8. Orders need to be placed by Sept. 16, to ensure you get a dinner. Any extra meals are sold on a first-come first-serve basis. Orders may be called into Carol Lunsford at 839-4085 with your order, name and phone number.

Church of the Brethren

The next Community Meal will be Wednesday, Sept. 4, at the Church of the Brethren, 22 East Oak St., from 5-6:30 p.m. Community Meals will continue the first Wednesday of each month through June.

St. John Lutheran Church, Ingomar

St. John will hold its annual Ice Cream Social on Saturday, Sept. 7, from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at 2139 Enterprise Road. We will have home-made ice cream, cake and pie, along with sandwiches, salads and chicken and noodles. There will be a bazaar table where you can purchase unique items. Proceeds will be donated to the Preble County Success Program at TVS, and the Preble County Domestic Violence Shelter. It would be sweet if you could join us for good food and fellowship.

Salem Lutheran Church

Rally Day will begin Sunday, Aug. 25, at 9:30 a.m. during Sunday School. Children will celebrate advancing to their next level classes for the new school year.

Noah Back will provide worship music during the 10:30 a.m. service on Aug. 25.

Our Annual Church Picnic will be held in the Fellowship Hall after worship, Aug. 25. Feel free to bring a dish to share.

Salem Women of the NALC are collecting school supplies and backpacks to donate to Preble County students in need. Donations to the Tornado Relief Effort are also appreciated.

Coups for Troops are collecting unwanted or recently expired coupons, up to two months, for troops overseas. There is a designated basket in the church library.

The August Special Offering is designated for the Scholarship Fund.

Calvary Baptist Church

Join us each Sunday for Sunday School beginning at 10 a.m., morning worship at 11 a.m., and evening service at 6 p.m.

Wednesday evening service begins at 7 p.m. at 3613 Winston Lane.

